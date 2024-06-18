‘Sarfira’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar Film Promises to Be a Compelling Underdog Saga

Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in ‘Sarfira’, one of the most talked-about films of his career. The flick has created a buzz around fans as it is a remake of Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru and features ‘Khiladi’ in a new avatar. On Tuesday, June 18, its makers released its official trailer to pique the curiosity of fans.

‘Sarfira’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar Shines In New Avatar

‘Sarfira’, directed by Sudha Kongara, is billed as a potential game-changer for Akshay Kumar after a series of unsuccessful releases. Earlier today, June 18, the makers of the underdog saga unveiled its official trailer much to the delight of the audience.

The video features Akshay as a common man who aspires to start India’s first low cost airline and break barriers. He, however, soon realises that this is easier said than done as he faces multiple setbacks. The focus then shifts to his bond with his mother, who encourages him to continue fighting. The audience also gets a glimpse of his personal life, which adds depth to the trailer.

About ‘Sarfira’

‘Sarfira’ is the official Hindi remake of Suriya’s critically acclaimed Tamil drama ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and centres on a commoner’s fight to make aviation accessible to the” aam junta”. The film is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. Sarfira is directed by Sudha Kongrara, who also worked in the same capacity on the original. The Hindi film also features Paresh Rawal and Radhikka Madan in key roles.

This will be Akshay Kumar’s first release after ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which premiered on Eid and flopped at the box office. The action-comedy featured Tiger Shroff as the parallel and marked his first collaboration with the ‘Jolly LLB 2’ actor. The cast included Prithviraj, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy.

‘Sarfira’ is set to hit screens on July 12.

Show Full Article