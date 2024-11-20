Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Five New Lawsuits Over Sexually Assaulting Men And Women

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, one lawsuit involves a man, referred to as John Doe, who claims he was invited to a party at Diddy's residence in Miami, where other celebrities were also present.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Five New Lawsuits Over Sexually Assaulting Men And Women

Amid his ongoing incarceration, Sean “Diddy” Combs is now facing five new lawsuits, each alleging serious charges of drugging and sexually assaulting both men and women. Here’s a closer look at the troubling accusations.

Five New Lawsuits Accuse Diddy of Assault and Drugging
The music mogul’s legal troubles continue to mount, with five new lawsuits accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple individuals. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, one lawsuit involves a man, referred to as John Doe, who claims he was invited to a party at Diddy’s residence in Miami, where other celebrities were also present.

Amid his ongoing incarceration, Sean Diddy Combs has to face five new lawsuits alleging him of drug and sexual assault charges to various degrees.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ongoing case takes another turn with five new lawsuits accusing the music mogul of drugging and sexually assaulting men and women. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, a man named John Doe claimed he was invited to a party by the Bad Boy Records founder at a residence in Miami where other stars were also present.

In the lawsuit filed by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, the plaintiff alleged that he fell unconscious at the party after consuming a beverage and woke up naked, feeling a rectum and anus. When he turned over, he allegedly found a fully erect Diddy. Later, the rapper reportedly tried to assault him.

The plaintiff also claimed that Diddy smiled “disturbingly” and talked dirty to him, and he couldn’t fight back due to the alleged drugs in his body. Another lawsuit filed by Buzbee was for a plaintiff named Maryland. She claimed in the suit that the rapper allegedly drugged her and forced her to perform oral sex on him at a Halloween party.

A third victim, a 17-year-old girl, claimed in the lawsuit that she was drugged and raped by the rapper while attending his Fourth of July all-white party in the Hamptons in 2004. The fourth plaintiff claimed that he was drugged and raped after he traveled to Manhattan to shoot a music video. The fifth victim was a man who claimed to be drugged by Diddy at the rapper’s NYC home.

Hamptons John Doe Sean Diddy
