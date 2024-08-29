Shah Rukh Khan has secured a position on the Hurun India Rich List for 2024. He has a net worth of nearly Rs 7,300 crore

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. The ‘King Of Romance’ enjoys an enviable fan following across the globe because of his charming personality and effective performances. SRK has starred in some of Indian cinema’s biggest films, proving that he is a synonym for greatness. Now, in an exciting development, the Zero star has secured a spot on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.

Shah Rukh Khan Makes It To 2024 Hurun India Rich List

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the 2023 drama Dunki,has secured a position on the Hurun India Rich List for 2024. He has a net worth of nearly Rs 7,300 crore. Interestingly, he ventures beyond the silver screen played a big role in helping him, make it to this list. His ownership of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), an IPL franchise, contributed to his growing wealth. Additionally, his production banner Red Chillies too added a new dimension to his net worth.

SRK is also the most-followed person on the elite list. With a stunning 44.1 million followers on X, he has easily beaten all other billionaires with ease when it comes to social media presence.

The list also includes names such as Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan and ace filmmaker Karan Johar.

Work Matters

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is going through an eventful phase on the work front. He impressed the masses with his intense performance in ‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand. It was a part of the Yash Raj Films Spyverse, which includes the Tiger saga and War, and emerged as a blockbuster. SRK was then seen in ‘Jawan’, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Like ‘Pathaan’, it set the box office on fire. He ended the year with ‘Dunki’.

The Raju Hirani-directed film received mixed reviews and failed to hold its own against the Prabhas-fronted actioner ‘Salaar’. The ‘King of Romance’ will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘The King’.