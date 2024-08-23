Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar To Host IIFA Awards 2024; Event To Be Held In Abu Dhabi

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry. Bollywood’s undisputed ‘King’ enjoys a strong fan following because of his strong performances and striking personality. Here is some news for those fond of his work. SRK is set to host IIFA Awards 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar To Host IIFA Awards 2024; Shahid Kapoor To Be Star Performer

IIFA Awards 2024 will be held between September 27 and September 27 in Abu Dhabi. This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable affair. Shah Rukh Khan, who has captivated millions with his wit and grace, is set to host the IIFA Awards 2024 with Karan Johar.

Moreover, Shahid Kapoor will add a new dimension to the star-studded night with what promises to be an energetic performance. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor is known for his effortless dancing style and unmissable charm, which should make his act more memorable. All in all, movie buffs have plenty to look forward to this time.

Busy Time For King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is going through an eventful phase on the work front. He impressed the masses with his work in ‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand. It was a part of the Yash Raj Films Spyverse and emerged as a blockbuster. SRK was then seen in ‘Jawan’, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Like ‘Pathaan’, it set the box office on fire. He ended the year with ‘Dunki’.

The Raju Hiran-helmed film received mixed reviews and failed to hold its own against the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’. The ‘King of Romance’ will next be seen in The King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Additionally, he has dubbed for the titular character in the Hindi version of ‘Mufasa’. The film is a prequel and a sequel to the cult classic ‘The Lion King’. SRK had dubbed for Mufasa in ‘The Lion King’ as well when it hit screens a few years ago. Aryan Khan had, meanwhile, lent his voice to the titular character in that film.