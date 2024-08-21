IIFA Utsavam 2024 Malayalam Nominations: Tovino Thomas-Led ‘2018’ Shines Brightest

The nominations for the IIFA Utsavam 2024 are out, which has created a great deal of excitement among fans. In Malayalam,’2018′ has emerged as the clear leader with 11 nominations. It was followed by ‘Romancham’ with 5 nominations. Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Mammootty have bagged nominations in the ‘Performance in a Leading Role’ category.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

• Johnpaul George- Romancham

• Ganesh Menon, Lakshmi Warrier- Family

• Antony Perumbavoor- Neru

• George Sebastian-Kannur Squad

• Venu Kunnappilly- 2018: Everyone Is A Hero

Direction

• Jithu Madhavan-Romancham

• Devan Jayakumar-Valatty

• Jude Anthany Joseph-2018: Everyone Is A Hero

• Lijo Jose Pellissery-Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

• Jeo Baby- Kaathal – The Core

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

• Manju Pillai-Falimy

• Jyotika– Kaathal – The Core

• Vincy Aloshious-Padmini

• Kalyani Priyadarshan- Sesham Mike-il Fathima

• Anaswara Rajan-Neru

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

• Mohanlal-Neru

• Fahadh Faasil- Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum

• Mammootty- Kaathal – The Core

• Mammootty- Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

• Tovino Thomas-2018: Everyone Is A Hero

• Joju George-Iratta

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

• Nikhila Vimal-Ayalvaashi

• Mamitha Baiju-Pranaya Vilasam

• Bindu Panicker-Madhura Manohara Moham

• Darshana Rajendran-Thuramukham

• Srinda-Iratta

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

• Indrajith Sukumaran- Thuramukham

• Lal-2018: Everyone Is A Hero

• Siddique-Neru

• Narain-2018: Everyone Is A Hero

• Sudhi Kozhikode- Kaathal – The Core

Performance in a Negative Role

• Biju Menon-Garudan

• Roshan Mathew-Dhoomam

• Sunny Wayne-Vela

• Sudev Nair-Thuramukham

• Arjun Radhakrishnan-Kannur Squad

Music Direction

• Vishnu Vijay, Dabzee- Sulaikha Manzil

• Nobin Paul-2018: Everyone Is A Hero

• Sushin Shyam-Kannur Squad

• Vishnu Vijay-Falimy

• Sushin Shyam- Romancham

Lyrics

• B K Harinarayanan,Film-Valatty, Song-Arike Koottay

• Joe Paul, Film-2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Song-Venmegham Melle

• Vinayak Sasikumar, Film- Kannur Squad, Song-Mrudhu Bhaave Dhruda Kruthye

• Joe Paul, Film-2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Song-Uyirayi Maarave

• Muhsin Parari, Film-Falimy, Song-Mazhavillile

Playback Singer (Male)

• K. S. Harisankar,Film- 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Song-Venmegham Melle

• K. S. Harisankar,Film- 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Song-Uyirayi Maarave

• Vijay Yesudas, Film- Valatty, Song- Niramulloru

• Vishnu Vijay, Film-Falimy, Song-Mazhavillile

• Sushin Shyam, Film-Romancham, Song-Athmave Poo

Playback Singer (Female)

• Madhuvanthi Narayanan, Film-Romancham, Song-Aadharanjali

• K.S. Chithra, Film-Neelavelicham, Song-Pottithakarnna

• Shreya Ghoshal, Film- Ayisha, Song-Ayisha Khalbu Nee

• Ezma Nobin, Film-2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Song-Innithile

• K.S. Chithra, Film-Antony, Song-Alivozhukum