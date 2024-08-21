Wednesday, August 21, 2024

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Malayalam Nominations: Tovino Thomas-Led ‘2018’ Shines Brightest

The nominations for the IIFA Utsavam 2024 are out, which has created a great deal of excitement among fans. In Malayalam,’2018′ has emerged as the clear leader with 11 nominations. It was followed by  ‘Romancham’  with 5 nominations. Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Mammootty have bagged nominations in the ‘Performance in a Leading Role’ category.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

• Johnpaul George- Romancham
• Ganesh Menon, Lakshmi Warrier- Family
• Antony Perumbavoor- Neru
• George Sebastian-Kannur Squad
• Venu Kunnappilly- 2018: Everyone Is A Hero

Direction

• Jithu Madhavan-Romancham
• Devan Jayakumar-Valatty
• Jude Anthany Joseph-2018: Everyone Is A Hero
• Lijo Jose Pellissery-Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
• Jeo Baby- Kaathal – The Core

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

• Manju Pillai-Falimy
• Jyotika– Kaathal – The Core
• Vincy Aloshious-Padmini
• Kalyani Priyadarshan- Sesham Mike-il Fathima
• Anaswara Rajan-Neru

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

• Mohanlal-Neru
• Fahadh Faasil- Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum
• Mammootty- Kaathal – The Core
• Mammootty- Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
• Tovino Thomas-2018: Everyone Is A Hero
• Joju George-Iratta

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

• Nikhila Vimal-Ayalvaashi
• Mamitha Baiju-Pranaya Vilasam
• Bindu Panicker-Madhura Manohara Moham
• Darshana Rajendran-Thuramukham
• Srinda-Iratta

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

• Indrajith Sukumaran- Thuramukham
• Lal-2018: Everyone Is A Hero
• Siddique-Neru
• Narain-2018: Everyone Is A Hero
• Sudhi Kozhikode- Kaathal – The Core

Performance in a Negative Role

• Biju Menon-Garudan
• Roshan Mathew-Dhoomam
• Sunny Wayne-Vela
• Sudev Nair-Thuramukham
• Arjun Radhakrishnan-Kannur Squad

Music Direction

• Vishnu Vijay, Dabzee- Sulaikha Manzil
• Nobin Paul-2018: Everyone Is A Hero
• Sushin Shyam-Kannur Squad
• Vishnu Vijay-Falimy
• Sushin Shyam- Romancham

Lyrics

• B K Harinarayanan,Film-Valatty, Song-Arike Koottay
• Joe Paul, Film-2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Song-Venmegham Melle
• Vinayak Sasikumar, Film- Kannur Squad, Song-Mrudhu Bhaave Dhruda Kruthye
• Joe Paul, Film-2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Song-Uyirayi Maarave
• Muhsin Parari, Film-Falimy, Song-Mazhavillile

Playback Singer (Male)

• K. S. Harisankar,Film- 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Song-Venmegham Melle
• K. S. Harisankar,Film- 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Song-Uyirayi Maarave
• Vijay Yesudas, Film- Valatty, Song- Niramulloru
• Vishnu Vijay, Film-Falimy, Song-Mazhavillile
• Sushin Shyam, Film-Romancham, Song-Athmave Poo

Playback Singer (Female)

• Madhuvanthi Narayanan, Film-Romancham, Song-Aadharanjali
• K.S. Chithra, Film-Neelavelicham, Song-Pottithakarnna
• Shreya Ghoshal, Film- Ayisha, Song-Ayisha Khalbu Nee
• Ezma Nobin, Film-2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Song-Innithile
• K.S. Chithra, Film-Antony, Song-Alivozhukum

