‘GOAT’ Trailer: Vijay’s Film Promises To Be A Fun Mass Entertainer

Thalapathy Vijay will soon be seen in ‘GOAT’, one of the biggest films of the year. It has created a great deal of buzz among fans with its stylish posters. Now, its official trailer is out and it is a treat for fans. The video features Vijay in a new avatar.

GOAT Trailer Hits The Right Notes

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, will soon be seen in ‘GOAT’ The film has created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs ast it comes from Venkat Prabhu, best known for directing ‘Mankantha’.

On Saturday, August 17, the makers unveiled its official trailer to pique the curiosity of moviegoers. It is an action-packed affair and features Vijay in a double role. The sequences involving the two characters are a treat to watch.

The comic punches also land. The trailer also suggests that GOAT will feature a massy yet emotional storyline.

About GOAT

GOAT is said to be a science-fiction drama about time travel. It reportedly features Vijay in a double role. The buzz also suggests that it is based on the Hollywood film ‘Looper’ but this is yet to be confirmed. Its cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha. The film’s music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The first single, titled ‘Whistle Podu’, became the talk of the town with its catchy beats. It also had special significance for Chennai Super Kings fans.

GOAT will be Vijay’s first release after ‘Leo’. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed actioner was a part of the Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU). Its cast included Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, and Priya Anand, Vijay is set to do one more film after GOAT before turning his attention to his political career.

GOAT is set to open in theatres on September 5.