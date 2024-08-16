National Awards 2024: Prashanth Neel Thanks Yash As ‘KGF Chapter 2’ Wins Best Kannada Film

The winners of the National Film Awards 2024 were announced on Friday, August 16, and this created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. Prashanth Neel’s 2022 blockbuster ‘KGF Chapter 2’ won the award for “Best Kannada Film”, giving Yash fans a reason to rejoice. Prashanth has now reacted to the big win.

National Awards 2024: Prashanth Neel Reacts As ‘KGF Chapter 2’ Wins Best Kannada Film

Prashanth Neel is a happy man. KGF Chapter 2 bagged the National Award for “Best Kannada Film”, making the event an unforgettable one for those fond of the actioner. Prashanth Neel thanked the audience for their support and also expressed gratitude to Yash for delivering an “extraordinary performance”.

“I am truly honored by this National Award for ‘KGF Chapter 2.’ My deepest gratitude goes to Yash for his extraordinary performance and to the entire team and the crew for their relentless dedication. A heartfelt thank you to our audience for their unwavering support and to the media for their vital role in this journey.”

Prashanth also congratulated Rishab Shetty on winning the National Award for “Best Actor” for ‘Kantara’

Congratulations to Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films for their well-deserved recognition with ‘Kantara.’ This achievement is a shining moment for Kannada cinema and I’m grateful to everyone who made this possible

KGF Chapter is a sequel to ‘KGF’ (2018).

About KGF Chapter 2

‘KGF Chapter 2’ is an action film starring Yash as the formidable gangster Raja Krishnappa Bairya, also known as Rocky. The film features a cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh, among others. This was Prashanth Neel’s third directorial effort following ‘Ugramm’ and ‘KGF’. He later directed ‘Salaar’, starring Prabhas, which set the box office on fire. Prashanth plans to make ‘KGF 3’ a few years down the line. This may, however, take some time as he is currently tied up with ‘Salaar 2’ and his film with Jr NTR.