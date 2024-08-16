The National Film Awards 2024 were announced on Friday, August 16, much to the delight of fans. Rishab Shetty won the award for ‘Best Actor’ for his work in Kantara. Several other celebrated actors and artistes won top honours on the special occasion.

Films censored in 2022 were eligible for the awards this time. Here is the list of winners.

Best Actor: Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Best Actress: Nithya Menon (Thiruchitrabalam)/ Mansi Parekh (Kutch Express)

Best Supporting Actress: Neena Gupta (Uunchai)

Best Supporting Actor : Pavan Raj Malhotra (Fouja)

Best Dialogue Writer – Gulmohar

Best Cinematography – Ponniyin Selvan 1

Best Playback Singer Female – Bombay Jayashri

Best Playback Singer Male – Arijit Singh

Best Feature Film – Aattam ( Malayalam )

Best costume – Niki Joshi (Kutch Express)

Best sound design -Anand Krishnamoorthi (PS 1)

Best Action Direction – Anbariv (KGF 2)

Best Lyrics- Naushad Sadar Khan (Fouja)

Best Hindi Film: Gulmohar

Best Choreography – Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for ‘Megham Karukatha’ in Thiruchitrambalam

Best Editing – Mahesh Bhuvanend (Aattam)

Special Jury Award – Manoj Bajpayee for Gulmohar and Sanjoy Chowdhury for Kadhikan

Best Assamese Film: Emuthi Puthi

Best Marathi Film: Vaalvi

Best Kannada Film: KGF 2

Best Telugu Film: Kartikeya 2

Best Tamil Film: PS 1

Best Feature Film In Assamese: Emuthi Puthi

Best Feature Film In Bengali: Kaberi Antardhan

Best Feature Film In Punjabi: Baghi Di Dhee

Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic – Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva, by Ayan Mukherji

Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values – Kutch Express by Viral Shah

Non-feature films categories

Best Non-Feature Film – Ayena by Siddhant Sarin

Best Documentary – Murmurs of the Jungle

Best Animated Film – A Coconut Tree by Joshy Benedict

Best Non-Feature Film Direction – From The Shadow by Miriam Chandy Menacherry

Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction – Vishal Bharadwaj for Fursat (Leisure)

Best Book On Cinema – Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar

Best Film Critic – Deepak Dua (Hindi)