The nominations for the IIFA Utsavam 2024 are out and this has created a great deal of buzz in the film industry. The biggest names from Tollywood have earned nominations this time around, which suggests a tough competition is on the cards. Nani’s ‘Dasara’ has bagged 10 nominations, which makes it the clear leader of the pack. Similarly, ‘Hi Nanna’and ‘Baby’ received nods in six and four categories respectively.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Best Picture

• Sudhakar Cherukuri-DASARA

• Mohan Cherukuri, Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, Murthy K. S.- Hi Nanna

• Vijay Kiragandur, Chaluve Gowda- Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

• Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi- Bhagavanth Kesari

• SKN-Baby

Direction

• Srikanth Odela – DASARA

• Prashanth Neel- Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

• Anil Ravipudi-Bhagavanth Kesari

• Sai Rajesh Neelam-Baby

• Mahesh Babu. P-Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

• Keerthy Suresh-DASARA

• Anushka Shetty- Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

• Sreeleela- Bhagavanth Kesari

• Mrunal Thakur- Hi Nanna

• Vaishnavi Chaitanya-Baby

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

• Nani- DASARA

• Dhanush-SIR

• Nandamuri Balakrishna- Bhagavanth Kesari

• Nani-Hi Nanna

• Naveen Polishetty- Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

• Vijay Deverakonda-Kushi

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

• Faria Abdullah- Ravanasura

• Ramya Krishnan- Ranga Maarthaanda

• Sriya Reddy- Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Veera Simha Reddy (God Of Masses)

• Sonia Singh-Virupaksha

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

• Dheekshith Shetty – DASARA

• Brahmanandam -Ranga Maarthaanda

• Hyper Aadi-Ravanasura

• Racha Ravi-Balagam

• Jayaram- Ravanasura

Performance in a Negative Role

• Shine Tom Chacko -DASARA

• Samuthirakani- SIR

• Prakash Raj- Waltair Veerayya

• Jisshu Sengupta-Tiger Nageswara Rao

• Duniya Vijay- Veera Simha Reddy (God Of Masses)

Music Direction

• Santhosh Narayanan- DASARA

• Hesham Abdul Wahab-Kushi

• S. Thaman-Veera Simha Reddy (God Of Masses)

• Devi Sri Prasad- Waltair Veerayya

• Hesham Abdul Wahab-Hi Nanna

Lyrics

• Krishna Kanth, Film-Hi Nanna- Song Adigaa

• Kalyan Nayak, Film-Mem Famous- Mem Famous Title Song

• Shiva Nirvana, Film-Kushi-Kushi Tittle Song

• Kasarla Shyam, Film-Dasara- Song Chamkeela Angeelesi

• Anantha sriram- Film-Baby- Song O Rendu Prema Meghaalila

Playback Singer (Male)

• Leon James- Film-Das Ka Dhamki- Song-Almost Padipoyindhe Pilla

• Hesham Abdul Wahab- Film-Kushi- Song- Naa Roja Nuvve

• Sid Sriram, Film- Kushi- Song -Aradhya

• Ram Miriyala, Film- Dasara- Song -Chamkeela Angeelesi

• Rahul Sipligunj, Film -Mem Famous Song-Ayyayyo

Playback Singer (Female)

• Dhee, Film- Dasara, Song- Chamkeela Angeelesi

• Shruti Haasan, Film-Hi Nanna,Song-Odiyamma

• Chinmayee Sripada, Film-Kushi, Song-Aradhya

• Ramya Behara, Film-Veera Simha Reddy (God Of Masses), Song-Mass Mogudu

• Mangli Film-Balagam, Song-Ooru Palletootu