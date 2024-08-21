Post ‘Stree 2’, Shraddha Kapoor Beats PM Modi To Become Third Most-Followed Indian On Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor recently scored a big hit with ‘Stree 2’, which opened in theatres on August 15 and received rave reviews from all corners. It also crushed Vedaa and the Akshay Kumar-led Khel Khel Mein at the box office. Shraddha has added another feather to her cap.

Shraddha Kapoor Mania Grips Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor left fans spellbound with her charming avatar in ‘Stree 2’. The film’s success has helped her gain several followers on Instagram. In fact, the star has now beaten PM Modi to enter the list of the top three most-followed Indian celebs on the platform. She currently has 9.14 crore followers. Modi, meanwhile, has 9.13 crore followers.

Shraddha Kapoor is slightly behind Priyanka Chopra, who has 9.18 crore followers on the platform and is currently in the second position. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has 27.1 crore followers on Instagram and occupies the top position in the elite list.

About ‘Stree 2’

‘Stree 2’ is set in Chanderi and revolves around the events that unfold when Sarkata, a headless ghoul, abducts “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. This sets the stage for the unnamed protagonist to return to the town and work her magic. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the movie. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-led ‘Munjya’.

In just six days, the film has earned Rs 254.55 crore nett in India. The total domestic gross stands at ₹275.5 crore, with an additional ₹47 crore from international markets, bringing the movie’s overall gross to Rs 322.5 crore, according to Sacnilk.

‘Stree 2’ opened in theatres on August 15. This was Shraddha’s first release after ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’