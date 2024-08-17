Sunday, August 18, 2024

‘Thangalaan’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiyaan Vikram’s Film Sees A Dip On First Friday

Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’, which hit screens on August 15, opened to a good response at the domestic box office and collected Rs 13.3 crore (net)* on the first day. It, however, received mixed reviews with critics praising the performances but criticising  the screenplay. The average word-of-mouth affected the film as it witnessed a noticeable drop in collection on Friday (August 16).

‘Thangalaan’ 2 Days’ Box Office Collection Report

‘Thangalaan’, the biggest Tamil film of the year, witnessed a major drop in collection on August 16 and collected Rs 4 crore on its first Friday. It had netted Rs 13,3 crore on the first day. The biggie’s total collection stands at Rs 17.30 crore.

The film was released alongside the Hindi flicks ‘Stree 2’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, and ‘Vedaa’. It faced competition in Tamil Nadu, its biggest market, from ‘Demonte Colony 2’. ‘Thangalaan’ is likely to grow over the weekend because of Vikram’s popularity.

About ‘Thangalaan’

Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’, directed by Pa Ranjith, ’ is billed as a hard-hitting historical action drama that revolves around a villager who rises against the British when they try to seize his plot of gold. It features Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy as the leading ladies.

The supporting cast includes Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Arjun Anbudan. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. A Kishor Kumar and Selva RK are its the cinematographer and editor respectively. The team filmed major portions of Thangalaan in cities such as Chennai and Madurai. Vikram recently announced that the team plans to make a sequel to ‘Thangalaan’.

It hit screens on August 15 and is currently playing in theatres. This is Vikram’s first release after the 2023 film ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’.The film was directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and received rave reviews upon its release. The film cast included Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kishore, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rahman, Prakash Raj, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

*Figures as per Sacnilk

 

