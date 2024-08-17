‘Khel Khel Mein’ Day 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crashes On First Friday

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’, which opened in theatres on August 15, has failed to live up to expectations at the box office. The film collected a disappointing 5.75 crore on day 1 and received mixed reviews. It then witnessed a massive dip in collections on Friday (August 16), its first working day, and netted merely Rs 2 crore at the ticket window.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ Fails To Find An Audience

‘Khel Khel Mein’ had garnered a fair deal of attention prior to its release as it marks Akshay Kumar’s return to comedy, a genre he previously owned with his work in films such as ‘Welcome’ and ‘Hera Pheri’. This, however, did not translate to good numbers at the box office.

The film netted Rs 5.75 crore on the first day. It then witnessed a massive drop on Friday (August 16), earning just Rs 2 crore. Its 2-day collection stands at Rs 7.75 crore.

#KhelKhelMein had a very poor second day at the box office. Day 1 ₹ 5.75 cr

Day 2 ₹ 2 cr Total – ₹ 7.75 cr nett#AkshayKumar — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 17, 2024

The film failed to hold its own against ‘Stree 2‘, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in two days. The comedy drama also faced competition from the John Abraham-led ‘Vedaa’.

About ‘Khel Khel Mein’

Directed by Mudassir Aziz, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is an adaptation of ‘Perfect Strangers’. The Hindi film follows Dr. Rishabh Malik (Akshay Kumar), who reunites with old friends before a major wedding.

He is joined by his wife, Vartika (Vaani Kapoor), and their gang of friends: Kabir (Fardeen Khan), Harpeet (Ammy Virk), Samar (Aditya Seal), Happy (Taapsee Pannu), and Naina (Pragya Jaiswal). While the festivities begin smoothly, things take a turn when they engage in a seemingly innocent game involving their mobile phones. The plot then delves into the ensuing turmoil as hidden truths come to light.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ hit screens on August 15 and is currently playing in theatres.