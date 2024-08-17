‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’, which hit screens on August 15, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office in two days. The film collected Rs 55.4 crore (nett) on the first day. It then raked in a further Rs 35.30 crore on Friday (August 16). Additionally, the film earned nearly Rs 9 crore through previews on August 14.

Stree 2 Works Its Magic At The Box Office

‘Stree 2’ continued its dream run on August 16 and earned Rs 35.30 crore Its total collection stands at Rs 100.1 crore.

#Stree2 is UNSTOPPABLE, hits CENTURY… After a historic start on the national holiday [#IndependenceDay], #Stree2 posts remarkable numbers on Day 2 [Fri], despite it being a regular working day. In 2024, only a select few films managed to surpass the ₹ 30 cr mark over a *3-day… pic.twitter.com/H3X2u04Sd3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2024

It is doing well in urban markets and mass centres alike. Stree 2 has also completely sidelined Vedaa and the Akshay Kumar-led Khel Khel Mein, which released on the same day.

About Stree 2

‘Stree 2’ is set in Chanderi and revolves around the events that unfold when Sarkata, a headless ghoul, kidnaps “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. This sets the stage for the unnamed protagonist to return to the town and work her magic. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the flick. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-led ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which opened in theatres in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. The sports-drama saw him share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor. ‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is currently playing in theatres.