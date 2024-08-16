Ayan Mukerji On ‘Brahmastra’ Winning 3 National Film Awards: It’s A Special Day For Us

The winners of the National Awards 2024 were announced on Friday, August 16, much to the delight of fans. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra emerged as a bigh winner as it bagged awards in three categories namely Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comic), Best Male Playback Singer, Best Music Direction. The director has now reacted to the honours.

Ayan Mukerji Rejoices As Brahmastra Wins Big At National Film Awards 2024

Brahmastra, one of the most talked-about films of 2022, has won National Film Awards in three categories and this bears testimony to the level of craftsmanship associated with the Karan Johar-backed flick. Ayan Mukerji thanked the jury for the honour and expressed his excitement about the development.

“It’s a special day for us. I am deeply grateful for the recognition Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has received at the National Awards,” he said.

Ayan went on to laud music director Pritam and singer Arijit Singh for adding a new dimension to Brahmastra with their work.

“The music of the film holds a special place in all our hearts. Pritam Da’s compositions, coupled Amitabh’s lyrics and with Arijit’s voice, is something I feel so proud and grateful for! From the music to the visual effects, we poured a lot of love into making this film, and I thank the entire team for this fantastic collaborative effort which continues to give us so much love,” added Ayan.

Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and marks the beginning of the Astra-Verse,

About Brahmastra

‘Brahmastra’ is an action-adventure drama that centres on Shiva, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, who has a special connection with fire. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Alia Bhatt in the female lead role, marking her first on-screen collaboration with her spouse, Ranbir Kapoor. The film also boasts a notable ensemble cast that includes Telugu star Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan makes a brief appearance as a scientist.