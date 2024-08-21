Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Married In Rajasthan Later This Year? All We Know

Naga Chaitanya recently got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala much to the delight of fans. Nagarjuna shared the good news on X and welcomed the Made In Heaven star into the Akkineni family. Now, it appears, that Chay and his ladylove are set to exchange wedding views in Rajasthan.

Have Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Finalised Their Wedding Destination?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are reportedly set to tie the knot either towards the end of the year or in March 2025. The two are said to be keen on exchanging wedding vows in Rajasthan, which is their top choice. They are also open to walking down the aisle in Madhya Pradesh or even abroad.

Nagarjuna had earlier said that the two are in no hurry to get married.

“We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, Let’s do it.”” he had said.

All About Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita’s Personal And Professional Lives

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala reportedly dated for a while before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. The two, however, never spoke about their relationship Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two collaborated on films such as ‘Ye Maya Chesave’ and ‘Manam’. They tied the knot in 2017 but parted ways in 2021.

Sobhita, on the other hand, is best known for her work in ‘Made in Heaven’ and ‘Monkey Man’. She was also seen in the Telugu films ‘Goodachari’ and ‘Major’. Additionally, she was part of the Tamil period drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Coming to the present, Chay is currently awaiting the release of ‘Thandel’. The film features Sai Pallavi as the leading lady and is likely to hit screens in December. Sobhita, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Monkey Man’.