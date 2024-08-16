Sooraj Barjatya On Winning National Award For ‘Uunchai’: I’m Not Done Yet

The National Film Awards 2024 were announced on Friday, August 16, and this gave movie buffs a reason to rejoice. Sooraj Barjatya won the award for ‘Best Director’ for his work on the well-received ‘Uunchai’. The filmmaker has now reacted to this big achievement and said that he happy about it.

Sooraj Barjatya, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, won the National Award for the 2022 film ‘Uunchai’. Expressing happiness about his big achievement, the director said that he was “humbled” by it and added that it took him back to the time when Hum Aapke Hain Koun! won the National Award for “Best Film’.

“I am humbled to be honoured amongst the best that the country has seen in cinema during 2022. It takes me back 30 years, when Hum Aapke Hain Koun won the National Award for best film. The rush and happiness that I felt as a young director then was crazy! But today, as I get the National Award for Best Director – Uunchai, there is a sense of gratitude and calmness.. The joy and happiness are much more internal today!” he said.

He further assured fans that he has no plans of resting on his laurels.

“As a director, my job for the last 35 years has been to keep telling stories. And I’m not done yet, there’s much more to come,” added the filmmaker.

‘Uunchai’ was produced under the Rajshri Production banner.

About Uunchai

The film is an adventure drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya and written by Abhishek Dixit. The story follows three elderly individuals who embark on a trekking journey to honor the last wish of their deceased friend. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. It is backed by Sooraj Barjatya, Mahaveer Jain, and Natasha Malpani Oswal under the Rajshri Productions label.