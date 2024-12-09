Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Rekha's recent comments about Amitabh Bachchan on The Great Indian Kapil Show have gone viral, reigniting conversations about their iconic chemistry in Suhaag. While some fans appreciate her praise, others urge her to move on.

Veteran actress Rekha recently made an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where a conversation about Amitabh Bachchan from their iconic film Suhaag went viral. Despite it being years since they last worked together, Rekha’s praise for Bachchan during the show reignited old conversations about their on-screen chemistry, prompting a mixed reaction from fans online.

During a Q&A session on the show, a fan asked Rekha about her performance in the iconic dandiya scene from Suhaag, considering she is South Indian. In her response, Rekha spoke about her dance partner, referring to him without directly naming Amitabh Bachchan. She said, “Ye sochiye ke jinke saath main Dandiya khel rahi thi, wo kya shaks hai. Acha nahi khelungi toh karungi? Dandiya aati ya na aati ho, saamna aise aadmi-shaqs aa jaata hai toh khud hi har angh angh theedakne lagta hai.”

Her response, filled with admiration, went viral on social media, particularly Reddit, where users quickly reacted to the interaction.

Social Media Reactions: “Time to Move On”

While some fans appreciated Rekha’s heartfelt words, many took to Reddit and other platforms, suggesting that she should move on from talking about Amitabh Bachchan. One user commented, “At this stage, she’s doing it to keep being talked about,” while another added, “Saw this last night with my parents and she really needs to ACT like her age.”

Some users expressed frustration over the constant references to Bachchan, questioning why such questions are still directed at Rekha. A Redditor wrote, “Why do they always ask or talk about him in front of her… why does she always make sure she mentions his name?”

Suhaag (1979), directed by Manmohan Desai, remains one of the most memorable films of the 70s. The action drama, written by Kader Khan, Prayag Raj, and K.K. Shukla, featured a star-studded cast with Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Parveen Babi in key roles. The film was widely appreciated for its action sequences and the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Rekha and Bachchan, which has continued to captivate fans long after its release.

Rekha’s recent comments about Amitabh Bachchan on The Great Indian Kapil Show have sparked a fresh wave of conversation about their past, especially their iconic pairing in Suhaag. While fans continue to reminisce about their chemistry, some are urging Rekha to embrace new conversations and move forward. Whether or not she chooses to do so, Rekha’s presence in the film industry remains powerful, and her legacy will always be intertwined with Bachchan’s, no matter how much time has passed.

