Shondaland's 'Black Barbie' Documentary Trailer Unveils Iconic Doll's Inspiring Story

Shondaland’s latest documentary, ‘Black Barbie,’ is all set to reveal the captivating journey behind the creation of these iconic dolls. The recently released trailer offers a sneak peek into the remarkable narrative of Black Barbie and the women instrumental in bringing her to life at Mattel.

The trailer, generating significant buzz, showcases insightful interviews with the key figures who shaped the narrative of these influential dolls.

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes sets the tone, highlighting the impact of representation by stating, “If you’ve never seen anything made in your own image, it leaves a void. Black Barbie, for me, felt magical.”

More than just a doll. Black Barbie, a new documentary from Shondaland, celebrates the impact Black women at Mattel had on the evolution of the Barbie brand. Premiering June 19. pic.twitter.com/sl4fIzohaP — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Black Barbie’ is a tribute to the Black women at Mattel who left an indelible mark on the evolution of the Barbie brand. The documentary promises a captivating narrative of the first Black Barbie’s creation in 1980, emphasizing the importance of representation and the role of dolls in shaping identity and imagination.

Kitty Black Perkins, the visionary designer behind Black Barbie, shares her perspective, remarking, “I designed Black Barbie to encompass the essence of a Black woman.”

Directed by Lagueria Davis, inspired by her great aunt Beulah Mae Mitchell’s trailblazing journey at Mattel, the documentary not only delves into the history of Black dolls but also explores their impact on civil rights and Black entrepreneurship.

With a focus on the significant role of imaginative play in molding children’s identity, ‘Black Barbie’ aims to celebrate the women who finally saw themselves represented in these dolls.

This groundbreaking documentary is set to premiere on Netflix on June 10, a date of profound historical significance for the Black community, marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.