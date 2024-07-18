Sivakarthikeyan To Replace Suriya In Sudha Kongara’s ‘Puranaanooru’? All We Know

Suriya and Sudha Kongara had some time ago collaborated on a film referred to as Puranaanooru and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. However, the biggie didn’t take off. It was then put on hold to allow the actor and filmmaker to focus on other projects. Now, it appears that the ‘Singam’ star is no longer part of ‘Puranaanooru’.

Sivakarthikeyan To Star In ‘Puranaanooru’?

Suriya and Sudha Kongara’s ambitious film ‘Puranaanooru’ failed to take off despite being announced amid much fanfare. Now, the latest reports suggest that the ‘Sarfira’ director is set to revive the film with a different cast. Sivakarthikeyan is said to be in talks to replace the mass hero in ‘Puranaanooru’

The film reportedly features a thought-provoking narrative that centres on the sensitive issue of Hindi imposition. It is not known if this was responsible for the film being delayed.

Busy Time For Sivakarthikeyan, Sudha Kongara

Sivakarthikeyan recently starred in the science fiction comedy-drama ‘Ayalaan’, which featured Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady.

He will next be seen in ‘Amaran’, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and co-starring Sai Pallavi. It is a biographical war drama adapted from the book India’s Most Fearless. The film centres on the life of Major Mukund Varadharajan, a brave soldier.

Additionally, Sivakarthikeyan is slated to appear in ‘SK X ARM’, directed by AR Murugadoss. He will be seen with Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon in the flick

Sudha, on the other hand, recently impressed critics with Sarfira. The film was a remake of Suriya’s Soorrarai Pottru and featured Akshay Kumar in the lead. It centres on Veer (Akshay Kumar), a pilot-turned-businessman who tries to make civil aviation more affordable for the common man. The Hindi-language film stars Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and R Sarathkumar in key roles. Suriya makes a cameo in the mid-credits scene.

‘Sarfira’ hit screens on July 12 and is currently playing in theatres.