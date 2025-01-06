The South Korean box office remained active over the weekend of January 3-5, 2025, with Harbin retaining its dominant position and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 making an impressive jump into the top five.

The South Korean box office remained active over the weekend of January 3-5, 2025, with Harbin retaining its dominant position and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 making an impressive jump into the top five. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the weekend’s top performers and their impact on the market.

‘Harbin’ Holds Strong at the Top

The action-packed historical drama Harbin continues to captivate audiences. Starring Hyun Bin as a Korean independence activist, the film added KRW4.71 billion (approximately $3.2 million) to its earnings over the weekend.

With 483,921 admissions and a 42% market share, Harbin remains the highest-grossing film of the weekend. Its cumulative total now stands at a remarkable $23.9 million, solidifying its status as a major success in South Korea’s film industry.

‘The Firefighters’ Secures Second Spot

In second place, The Firefighters garnered $850,366 over the weekend, accounting for an 11.1% market share. The film, which delves into the lives and challenges of South Korean first responders, attracted 129,252 viewers. With a cumulative total of $22.9 million, the drama continues to resonate with audiences seeking heartfelt storytelling and heroism on screen.

‘Bogota: City of the Lost’ Debuts at Third

New to the box office, Bogota: City of the Lost claimed the third spot with weekend earnings of $672,000. The thriller, set in Colombia, achieved a market share of 8.8% and drew 102,979 admissions. With a cumulative total of $2 million, the film has made a respectable start and shows promise in the competitive market.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs to Fourth Place

The family-friendly sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 3 made an impressive leap into fourth position. The film earned $563,000, securing a 7.4% market share with 89,893 admissions. Its cumulative total has now reached $1.2 million, demonstrating steady growth and appeal among younger audiences and fans of the franchise.

‘Pororo’ Animation Rounds Out the Top Five

Korean animation Pororo the Movie: Great Adventure Under the Sea retained its popularity, finishing fifth. The film collected $487,680 over the weekend, accounting for a 6.4% market share from 83,655 admissions. Its cumulative earnings now stand at $1.1 million, highlighting the enduring appeal of the beloved Pororo series.

Other Box Office Highlights

Mufasa: The Lion King: Dropped to sixth place with a cumulative total of $5.1 million.

Crayon Shin-chan: Ora’s Dinosaur Diary: Secured seventh position, boasting cumulative earnings of $4.1 million.

Moana 2: Ranked eighth with an impressive cumulative total of $21.7 million.

Wicked: Fell to ninth place, achieving a cumulative total of $14.2 million.

Civil War: Alex Garland’s latest film debuted in 10th place with total earnings of $571,300.

Box Office Trends and Insights

This weekend’s box office results reflect the continued strength of domestic films like Harbin and The Firefighters, which dominate audience attention with compelling local stories. Meanwhile, international releases like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and animated features maintain steady traction, appealing to family audiences.

As 2025 progresses, the South Korean market showcases its dynamic mix of blockbuster hits, independent debuts, and animated crowd-pleasers, setting the stage for another exciting year in cinema.