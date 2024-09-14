Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

The latest season of the acclaimed Strictly Come Dancing, which recently won Best Talent Show at the National Television Awards, premiered tonight (Saturday, September 14) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

As the beloved dance show marks twenty dazzling years, the launch episode set the stage with added sparkle, glamour, and unforgettable performances.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 reveals pairings

Produced by BBC Studios, Strictly Come Dancing reintroduced its lively hosts, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, alongside the seasoned judges: Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke. The launch revealed the pairings of celebrity contestants and professional dancers, and featured five spectacular performances.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 opening highlights

Highlights included a vibrant routine by the professional dancers, with appearances from other Strictly stars, promoting the “Strictly Bus”; a joyous dance celebrating Amy Dowden MBE’s return to the ballroom; a dramatic Paso Doble by the 2023 champions Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola; a captivating music performance by Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie, who performed their song “Cry Baby” with David Guetta [not present in the studio], complemented by an entrancing dance routine from professionals Lauren Oakley, Kai Widdrington, Jowita Przystał, and Carlos Gu; and a sparkling group number showcasing the new celebrity contestants of 2024 making their debut dance performance.

Pairings for Strictly Come Dancing 2024

– Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

– Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas

– JB Gill and Amy Dowden

– Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

– Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk

– Paul Merson and Karen Hauer

– Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał

– Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez

– Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

– Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova

– Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones

– Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin

– Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

– Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu

– Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

Anticipation builds for Strictly Come Dancing 2024

Following tonight’s launch, anticipation builds for the series’ first live shows, where this year’s participants will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, and Anton Du Beke.

The initial songs and dances have yet to be announced, but viewers can look forward to an exciting array of performances from the celebrities and their partners.

Notably, this season’s professional lineup includes Michelle Tsiakkas with her first celebrity partner since joining the show, and Aljaž Škorjanec’s return after a two-year hiatus from the competition.

