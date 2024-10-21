Tamil Actress Oviya Shares Who Is Behind Circulating Her Videos

Oviya, known for her role in Bigg Boss Tamil, recently made headlines when an intimate video allegedly involving her went viral on social media.

Oviya, known for her role in Bigg Boss Tamil, recently made headlines when an intimate video allegedly involving her went viral on social media. In response, the actress sought legal assistance and filed a complaint against the individual believed to be responsible for disseminating her altered clips online. A report mentioned that Oviya’s manager stated the video was shared with the intent to damage her reputation.

Aimed to defame

The person accused of this act reportedly aimed to defame Oviya by posting the video on various social media platforms. According to the report, she lodged a complaint at the Thrissur police station, providing information about the alleged perpetrator.

Oviya indicated that her former friend, Thariq, was the one who leaked the manipulated video as an act of revenge. She explained that she had distanced herself from him due to his inappropriate behavior.

Altered video to take revenge against Oviya

The actress alleged that Thariq released the altered video in retaliation for her choices. She also expressed concerns about his unacceptable actions, claiming he possessed other manipulated videos and images of women he was connected to.

Meanwhile, Oviya’s manager previously spoke to News 18, asserting that the person in the leaked video was not Oviya. He emphasized that the video was a fabrication created by someone attempting to damage her reputation, and confirmed that she had brought the issue to the police commissioner, planning to take appropriate legal action against the offender.

Oviya yet to make a public statement

While Oviya has yet to publicly address the ongoing situation, she did share a selfie on her Instagram with her fingers crossed. After posting, a follower requested the full video, to which Oviya humorously responded, indicating that she might share it later.

Oviya gained popularity for her role in the Tamil film Kalavani, directed by Sarkunam, and has also appeared alongside actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in Kangaroo. Her notable works include Vengai, Sevanu, and several others.

