Monday, October 21, 2024
Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

The latest season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives is now streaming on Netflix, bringing with it plenty of drama, both new and familiar. The show’s cast—Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla—recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the series. During their visit, they shared several humorous anecdotes, leaving the audience entertained.

One particularly funny incident was recounted by Bhavana Pandey, who shared a mishap that took place during a Karwa Chauth celebration at Anil Kapoor’s home. According to Bhavana, the event took an amusing turn when her husband, Chunky Pandey, caused an awkward moment.

She recalled, “We go to Sunita Kapoor’s house, Anil Kapoor’s wife, every year for Karwa Chauth. All of us break the fast together. We went to the terrace to see the moon, with the channi (sieve) and diyas ready for the ritual. I told Chunky to hold his position because we were waiting to eat.”

However, things didn’t go as planned. “Chunky has this old habit. I had everything set, but when I turned around, he was gone. I don’t know if he got a call or what happened, but suddenly the channi landed right on Boney Kapoor’s face! I immediately shouted, ‘Chunky, where are you?’ He came back, and we finally did the ritual properly,” Bhavana said, leaving everyone in splits.

Kapil Sharma quickly chimed in with a witty remark, adding to the fun. He joked that Boney Kapoor must have been confused, wondering why his late wife Sridevi looked so different that evening. The lively interaction set the tone for the promotional event, showcasing the light-hearted energy and camaraderie of the cast members.

