Taylor Swift Era Hits Christmas TV Movies With Two Swift-Themed Films

Two new holiday TV movies with a touch of Taylor Swift's magic have caught the attention of her fans as Christmas in the Spotlight: A Swift-Inspired Love Story and Christmas Class Reunion take inspiration from Swift's life and public relationships, combining her influence with the charm of Christmas storytelling.

Christmas in the Spotlight: A Swift-Inspired Love Story

The movie, Christmas in the Spotlight, premieres this Saturday on Lifetime. The movie will star Jessica Lord as a pop star and Laith Wallschleger as a professional football player who fall in love amidst the limelight. The plot closely mirrors the public romance between Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eirene Tran Donohue, a Swiftie through and through, wrote the script, inspired by how Swift and Kelce celebrate each other despite all the media scrutiny. “I love the way that he celebrates her,” says Donohue, referring to the couple’s visible admiration and encouragement for one another.

Like any Swiftie, Donohue had included a plethora of Easter eggs in the movie, making sure that fellow Swifties would be catching all the subtle nods. “There are so many Easter eggs. I put in as many as I could,” she added, making sure the film will resonate with the Swift fanbase.

Hallmark Releases “Holiday Touchdown” Starring the Kansas City Chiefs

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story opens on Hallmark on November 30, adding to the group of festive movies. However, a family and community spirit movie with a twist, focusing on the Kansas City Chiefs. A story for the Hallmark network based out of Kansas City has opted to feature the team while focusing on a new employee working for the organization, and gets entangled in an affair with the daughter of one woman played by Hunter King, whose family is deeply connected to the team.

Screenwriter Julie Sherman Wolfe reported that the inspiration for the film came when her team, the San Francisco 49ers, lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. “I was still licking my wounds,” Wolfe laughed, recalling her conversation with Hallmark. “They said, ‘Can you separate yourself from the loss and do this movie?’ I said, ‘Absolutely. I mean, I’m a professional.'”

Cameo Appearances and Behind-the-Scenes Fun

While Holiday Touchdown doesn’t feature direct references to Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce, it does include cameos from real Chiefs players, as well as a small appearance by Donna Kelce, Travis’s mother. The actors had a memorable experience filming with her, as one actor, Hynes, shared: “I was just like, Donna Kelce’s about to speak and I’m beside myself.”

Filming at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs, was another highlight. “Those were just some of the coolest moments I’ve ever gotten to have working on a movie,” said Hunter King, reflecting on the opportunity to work on the field where the Chiefs play.

