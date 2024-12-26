Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy made it clear to Tollywood actors, producers, and directors in a meeting on December 26 that there would be no compromise on law and order following the tragic stampede during the Pushpa 2 movie screening. The incident, which took place at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre on December 4, left a woman dead and her son gravely injured.

During the meeting at the Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre, Chief Minister Reddy emphasised the importance of maintaining public safety and the part celebrities play in crowd control.

“There will be no compromise on law and order. Celebrities must collaborate with the police to ensure public safety,” he said.

Revanth Reddy further addressed the actors present, stressing that they must work with the authorities when attending public events to avoid situations like the stampede that occurred during the Pushpa 2 premiere. He also made it clear that celebrities are as responsible for crowd control as the police, urging them to take proactive measures to ensure peace.

CM Reddy announced a temporary ban on benefit shows and special movie screenings. He also issued a warning to private security personnel employed by high-profile actors, following claims that bouncers working for Allu Arjun had acted recklessly, exacerbating the stampede.

Allu Arjun Arrested

The police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theater management based on a complaint from the deceased woman’s family. The incident occurred when Allu Arjun made an unannounced appearance at the theater, causing a surge of fans. Police allege that the actor’s security team and the theatre’s bouncers contributed to the chaos, which led to the fatal stampede.

Allu Arjun, who was arrested on December 13 and later granted interim bail, has denied any responsibility for the tragedy. In a statement, he said, “I have no control over the actions of the crowd.

I was informed by my manager and the police, and my actions were in line with what was agreed upon.” He also criticized the allegations as “misinformation” and “character assassination.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has not blamed Allu Arjun. The woman’s husband stated that he is ready to withdraw the case, emphasizing that he does not hold the actor responsible. “I am ready to withdraw the case. Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away,” he said.

