Tess Joseph’s Allegations Against Mukesh Renew Sexual Harassment Debate In Malayalam Cinema

The Malayalam film industry is once again under scrutiny as allegations of sexual abuse resurface. Casting director Tess Joseph’s 2018 allegations against Malayalam actor and CPI(M) MLA Mukesh have come back into the spotlight amid ongoing controversies. Joseph accused Mukesh of persistent harassment when she was just 20 years old, claiming he repeatedly bothered her during a television show production.

These resurfaced allegations coincide with recent controversies involving prominent Malayalam film personalities. Allegations against director Ranjith and actor Siddique have made headlines following the release of the Hema Committee Report, which addresses issues of harassment within the industry. In response to the controversy, Ranjith stepped down as the chairman of the Kerala Film Academy, and Siddique resigned from his role as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Tess Joseph’s original post from 2018, which gained attention during the peak of the #MeToo movement, details her experience from 26 years ago. At that time, she was directing the popular television show “Koteeshwaran,” where Mukesh served as the host. She alleged that Mukesh persistently called her in her hotel room, and when she resisted his advances, her hotel room was relocated next to his for the next shooting schedule.

In her post, Joseph expressed gratitude to her former boss, Derek O’Brien, who she said arranged for her immediate departure from the situation by securing her a flight home. When a commenter asked if she was referring to actor Mukesh, she confirmed by sharing his photograph.

Recently, Joseph took to Instagram to express her disillusionment with the justice system, saying, “We trust these systems to bring us justice, but when I see endless lawyers lining up to defend the state in West Bengal or the silence of an industry on the Hema Committee Report, it feels like justice isn’t even the point anymore; it’s just some spectacle where the rules are bent to suit those in power.”

She further added, “How can I trust that things will get better? Trust? It’s become a commodity, something I’m not willing to hand out so easily anymore. That deeply saddens me.”

The resurfacing of these allegations and the recent resignations of prominent figures have reignited discussions about the prevalence of harassment in the Malayalam film industry and the broader entertainment sector.

