'The Morning Show' Season 4: Jennifer Aniston Posts BTS Pic With Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo as production for Season 4 of ‘The Morning Show’ kicked off, as reported by People. The photo featured Aniston alongside her co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Tig Notaro at a table read for the new season. Dressed in denim and white tops, the actresses looked enthusiastic about returning to their roles.

“Let @themorningshow Season 4 games begin… Here we come!” Aniston, 55, captioned her Instagram post, which also included a snapshot of her script for the first episode of the new season.

Fans of the popular Apple TV+ series expressed their excitement in the comments section. TV host Jason Kennedy commented, “THE PEOPLE ARE FIRED UP.”

‘The Morning Show’ is an American drama series that premiered on Apple TV+ on November 1. It delves into the dynamics and culture behind a morning news program at a fictional network, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. The ensemble cast also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie.

Season 4 of ‘The Morning Show’ was announced for renewal in April 2023 and is set to air on Apple TV+, according to People. The series has been a top performer for the streaming service since its debut in 2019.

