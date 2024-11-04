This 24-Year-Old TikToker Predicted Her Own Death In A SHOCKING Pre-Recorded Video

In her final posthumous video on Oct. 31, Bradford included a heartfelt caption expressing gratitude for the "love and support" from her online community. "Please [remember] to live each day with as much significance as the next," she wrote. "What a privilege it is to grow old."

Bella Bradford, a 24-year-old influencer, passed away after bidding a heartfelt farewell to her 13,500 TikTok followers. Diagnosed in 2021 with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer in her jaw muscle, Bradford recorded a final “get ready with me” video meant to be shared posthumously.

Who Was Bella Bradford?

A note accompanying the TikTok revealed that she died “peacefully” surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

In the 11-minute video, Bradford expressed her gratitude to her followers for joining her “on this fun journey” through social media. “I hope that you can look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day, if you ever need a pick-me-up,” she said. “Remember that you live every day, and you only die once, so make every day count.”

As a nod to her passion for fashion, Bradford dressed in a khaki halter dress, a white cardigan, and black netted ballet flats, completing the look with a pearl-chained teddy bear necklace, a brown baseball cap, and oval sunglasses.

“Hope you all have beautiful, amazing lives”

She ended her video with, “Thank you guys so much for this wild and wonderful ride. I hope you all have beautiful, amazing lives. I wish all the best for every single one of you.”

Six months prior to her passing, Bradford posted another “get ready with me” video where she recounted her cancer journey, diagnosed at age 22. She detailed undergoing extensive treatment including radiotherapy, chemotherapy, fertility procedures, and multiple surgeries to remove the tumor and rebuild her jaw.

Bradford experienced a brief remission, but just before a planned trip to Europe with friends, she learned her cancer had returned and advanced significantly. It was later deemed “incurable,” transitioning her to palliative care, as she explained in a video shared in May.

In her final posthumous video on Oct. 31, Bradford included a heartfelt caption expressing gratitude for the “love and support” from her online community. “Please [remember] to live each day with as much significance as the next,” she wrote. “What a privilege it is to grow old.”