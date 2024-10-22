Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

Britney Spears recently left fans confused after announcing she had “married” herself, donning a wedding dress and veil just a year after her divorce from Sam Asghari. The 42-year-old pop star posted a video on Instagram wearing a white silk gown and lace veil, but with no groom present. Instead, she declared she had wed herself.

In the video, Spears is seen adjusting her veil and posing for the camera, with Sting’s “Fields of Gold” playing in the background. She captioned the post, “The day I married myself… Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!”

Prior to this announcement, the singer shared a photo of an empty church without a caption, followed by a video of herself relaxing by the pool in a yellow bikini.

What Did Sam Asghari Say?

Spears finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari in May 2024, ending their 14-month marriage. Despite their separation, Asghari had kind words for his ex-wife. When asked by a gossip site if he had been in contact with Spears, he responded, “I just wish her the best.”

Asghari filed for divorce from the “Toxic” singer in August of last year, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to TMZ, Asghari did not challenge the couple’s prenuptial agreement, which safeguards Spears’ estimated $60 million fortune.

The outlet also reported that Spears had been paying Asghari’s rent for his new apartment and was planning to provide him with a six-figure sum, though the details were not fully disclosed.

A publication similarly noted that the couple has adhered to the terms of their prenup, and Spears will retain her personal items, including “miscellaneous jewellery,” along with any income earned before, during, and after their marriage.

Filed under

Britney Spears Celebrity hollywood latest entertainment news Sam Asghari Trending news
