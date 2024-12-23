Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
VIDEO: Singer Monali Thakur WALKS OUT Of Varanasi Concert| HERE’S WHY

Just 45 minutes into the show, Monali Thakur abruptly walked out, which left many people in the audience frustrated.

Monali Thakur, an Indian singer was scheduled to perform in Varanasi on December 22; however, she ended her live performance due to severe mismanagement at the event. Just 45 minutes into the show, she abruptly walked out, which left many people in the audience frustrated.

Watch the video from Dalimss News on Instagram:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dalimss News (@dalimss_news)

Blames organisers

She apologized to the audience, saying, “I am disappointed that my team and I were so excited to perform here. Let’s not even talk about the infrastructure and its condition, as that is the management’s responsibility. I can’t explain what they have done to the stage just so they can steal money.”

The singer also emphasized that the stage setting presented several risks, and he may have suffered serious injuries if he performed under those conditions. “Time and again, I’ve said that I could injure my ankle here. My dancers have been telling me to calm down, but everything was a mess. We were trying because I am answerable to you all, and you come for me, right? So, you will hold me accountable for all of this.”

She didn’t mince words as she addressed the organizers, saying that they were “useless, unethical, and irresponsible.” Despite all this, she ended her speech with an apology and a promise to return for a better-organised show. “I sincerely apologise that we have to shut down this show, but I am going to come back for sure. And I hope I can give you a much better event than this. So, forgive us,” she said.

Here’s what netizens says

The incident went viral on social media, as fans praised Monali for standing her ground and prioritizing safety. “She is right. Live performances should be able to meet the bare minimum of safety standards to avoid injuries,” posted one user.

One user wrote, “People blaming her just remember the organizers at Kolkata when KK was performing and he suffered a heart attack due to no proper ventilation and heat.”

Another person commented, “I really admire her for not compromising her standards. Her genuineness and concern for her fans are remarkable.

Who is Monali Thakur?

Monali Thakur is famous for her superhit Bollywood tracks like Sawar Loon, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Sawar Loon, Zara Zara Touch Me, Cham Cham, Laila Majnu, and more. She performs in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada.

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh, in a quite similar move, announced that he would stop performing in India until adequate infrastructure for live performances was ensured.

ALSO READ: AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh Lied

