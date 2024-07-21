Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Akaay Makes His First Media Appearence

Virat Kohli enjoyed a rare family outing in London with his actress wife Anushka Sharma and their son Akaay. After a demanding season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and the ICC T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, Kohli has been given a well-deserved break from competitive cricket but is expected to return later this season.

A video shared by a cricket fan page on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed Kohli and Anushka at a florist in London, enjoying a walk with their son Akaay. The video also caught a glimpse of their daughter Vamika, making it popular on social media.

Virat Kohli with Akaay in London. ❤️pic.twitter.com/bbqZetrExZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2024

Recently, Virat and Anushka attended a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel, with Anushka sharing a picture of the performance on Instagram Stories. The couple welcomed their second child, Akaay, on February 15, which led Kohli to opt out of a Test series against England for personal reasons.

Kohli To Miss India vs Sri Lanka Series

Kohli is set to miss the upcoming white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka. The 35-year-old concluded his T20I career on a high note by leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, scoring an impressive 76 off 59 balls in the final against South Africa in Barbados.

Also Read: Donald Trump Reveals He Was Not WARNED By Secret Service About Rally Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks