Sunday, December 22, 2024
Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

Allu Arjun attended Pushpa-2’s premiere which was highly criticised by the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

A stampede-like situation during the premiere of Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 has led to a massive drama, with tragic death of one woman to Allu Arjun’s arrest.

Allu Arjun attended Pushpa-2’s premiere which was highly criticised by the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, claiming that police denied him permission.

Addressing the state assembly, he alleged that Allu Arjun’s actions, including waving to fans from his car’s sunroof, created a roadshow-like atmosphere that triggered chaos outside the theatre.

The Chief Minister stated that the actor refused to leave the venue, even after the stampede occurred, and had to be forcibly removed by the police.

Now, a CCTV video has surfaced, showing the police escorting Allu Arjun out of the venue, backing the Chief Minister’s claims.

 

‘Celebrities must understand’

“We have nothing personal against Allu Arjun or any individual. However, the promotion of a film is not as important as the safety of people. Celebrities must understand the problems of society and act responsibly,” Telangana Police Chief Jitender said.

The police maintained that permission for the event had been denied due to concerns about crowd control, but the event proceeded, leading to the stampede.

Allu Arjun Denies Allegations

Allu Arjun, however, refuted the allegations, asserting that he followed all necessary protocols. “Permission was sought from the theatre management, and the police cleared my entry. I am a law-abiding citizen and would have left immediately if told there was no permission,” he said in a statement.

The actor also denied holding a roadshow, clarifying that he merely waved to fans briefly before entering the theatre. “No police officer approached me to ask me to leave. My manager later informed me about the uncontrollable crowd outside,” he added.

The chaos outside the theatre resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman, while her eight-year-old son remains in a coma at a city hospital.

ALSO READ: Honey Singh Reveals The Truth Behind The Slap Rumor With Shah Rukh Khan

 

Filed under

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2

