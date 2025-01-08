After rejecting his advances, Upton was fired from the shoot the next day, with her agency being told she had “gotten fat” despite no one from Guess having seen her.

Supermodel Kate Upton publicly accused Paul Marciano, co-founder and former CEO of Guess in 2017, of sexual harassment and assault during her early modeling career. Speaking to a leading magazine, Upton detailed the incidents, shedding light on the longstanding issue of harassment in the fashion industry.

The Initial Accusations

On January 31, Kate Upton took to Twitter to call out Guess and Paul Marciano, stating her disappointment that the brand continues to empower him as their creative director. In her interview, Upton revealed that the harassment began during her first professional campaign for Guess in 2010 when she was 18 years old.

Marciano, however, denied the claims, calling them “absolutely false” and insisting he had never been alone with Upton or behaved inappropriately. Despite his denial, Upton’s allegations were corroborated by photographer Yu Tsai, who witnessed the incidents.

It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) January 31, 2018

Detailed Allegations Against Marciano

Upton described an unsettling encounter after her first day on the Guess Lingerie campaign in July 2010. Marciano allegedly groped her breasts, claiming to “check if they were real,” and continued to touch her aggressively despite her attempts to resist. She recounted Marciano’s attempts to isolate her by asking the photographer to leave, which she avoided by secretly texting Yu Tsai to stay.

Marciano’s advances escalated over time. During a subsequent campaign, he persistently called her hotel room, asking to visit, and became furious when she declined. After rejecting his advances, Upton was fired from the shoot the next day, with her agency being told she had “gotten fat” despite no one from Guess having seen her.

Although Upton considered leaving Guess due to Marciano’s behavior, she continued working under strict precautions, including ensuring Yu Tsai was present during shoots. Despite her efforts, Marciano intensified his advances, sending inappropriate messages and making possessive remarks about her body. When Upton mentioned having a boyfriend, Marciano grew hostile.

In a subsequent campaign, Marciano reportedly fired Yu Tsai, leaving Upton without her ally. During this time, his behavior became more aggressive. Upton recalled one instance where photographer Ellen von Unwerth intervened to prevent Marciano from isolating her.

Final Breaking Point

By 2011, Upton stopped working with Guess, citing Marciano’s degrading comments and treatment on set. Despite this, Guess approached her in 2012 with their highest-paying campaign offer of $400,000. However, Marciano’s insistence on being present and controlling conditions, such as barring her boyfriend from the set, led Upton to decline the offer.

The experience left Upton questioning her self-worth and contemplating leaving modeling altogether. She admitted to blaming herself and altering her behavior to avoid drawing attention to her body. However, with support from family and friends, Upton regained her confidence and decided to speak out.

Upton highlighted the lack of clear protocols for reporting abuse in the fashion industry. Many models work as independent contractors, leaving them vulnerable and without legal protections. She noted that the culture within agencies often prioritizes revenue over protecting models, perpetuating silence and complacency.

Upton emphasized the need for systemic change in the industry, advocating for accountability at all levels. She called on corporate offices and industry insiders to speak out against abuse, rather than placing the burden solely on victims.

She rejected the notion that harassment could be excused by the nature of fashion photography, stating that professionalism and consent must remain paramount. Upton concluded with a strong stance against workplace harassment, advocating for respect and empowerment.

Kate Upton’s decision to share her story is a powerful reminder that no industry is immune to the need for change, and her courage underscores the importance of creating safe and respectful workplaces for all.

