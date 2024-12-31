Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
we-woman

Who Is Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend? John Miller Is Sick And Tired Of Actress’ Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Over Getting Too Close

According to insiders, Miller’s patience waned after Garner chose to spend Thanksgiving volunteering alongside Affleck, distributing meals to those in need.

Jennifer Garner’s partner, John Miller, is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with her ongoing involvement in the life of her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Sources have spilled the beans to a leading publication that while Miller was initially supportive of Garner helping Affleck during his split from Jennifer Lopez, the dynamic is now straining their relationship.

Tensions Rise Over Thanksgiving Plans

According to insiders, Miller’s patience waned after Garner chose to spend Thanksgiving volunteering alongside Affleck, distributing meals to those in need. “It’s beginning to seem like Jennifer prioritizes Ben over John,” one source claimed, adding that this could lead Miller to reconsider their relationship.

Garner, 52, and Miller, 46, have been together since 2018, with rumors circulating at one point about a potential engagement. However, Garner’s focus has shifted in recent months toward supporting Affleck, 52, and their three children—Violet (19), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12)—amid the fallout from Affleck’s separation from Lopez.

Will Jennifer Garner Lose The Good Guy?

While Miller understands the importance of co-parenting, sources say he is frustrated by what he perceives as Garner consistently putting Affleck’s needs ahead of their own relationship.

“John has no issue with Jennifer co-parenting,” a source explained. “But he’s tired of standing on the sidelines while she tries to solve all of Ben’s problems.”

The insider added that while Affleck often prioritizes himself, Garner struggles to do the same, potentially jeopardizing her relationship with Miller. For now, Miller is reportedly weighing his options as Garner continues to navigate her complicated relationship with Affleck.

ALSO READ: Dating To Divorce: How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Went From 'IT' To Split- Full Timeline Explained

