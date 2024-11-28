Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies At 17 From Cancer

Liz’s mother has urged people to share her daughter’s photographs and support fundraising efforts for research into desmoplastic small round cell tumours. She highlighted the urgent need for better treatments, pointing out the current five-year survival rate of just 15%.

Liz Hatton, a 17-year-old photographer from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, who gained admiration for her talent and resilience while battling terminal cancer, has died. Her mother, Vicky Robayna, announced on social media that Liz passed away early Wednesday morning.

Who Is Liz Hatton?

Diagnosed in January with a rare and aggressive cancer, desmoplastic small round cell tumour, Liz was given a prognosis of six months to three years. She chose to channel her energy into a photography bucket list that showcased her passion and creativity.

Among her achievements was an invitation to photograph an investiture at Windsor Castle in October, where she was embraced by the Princess of Wales.

Liz Hatton’s Mother Pays Tribute

Sharing the news on social media, Robayna expressed her pride in Liz’s courage and compassion throughout her illness, “Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning. She remained determined to the last. Even yesterday she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy, and courage she has shown in the last year.”

She added that Liz was not only a talented photographer but also a beloved daughter and sister. Liz’s determination and zest for life left a deep void in the family.

Liz’s photography bucket list included remarkable milestones:

Collaborating with renowned photographer Rankin on a fashion shoot.

Capturing images of Tilda Swinton, Honor Swinton Byrne, and Erin O’Connor for an Observer commission at Somerset House in June.

Photographing events such as the premiere of Venom: The Last Dance and the Royal Variety Performance.

Creating a portrait of comedian Michael McIntyre.

Liz’s mother has urged people to share her daughter’s photographs and support fundraising efforts for research into desmoplastic small round cell tumours. She highlighted the urgent need for better treatments, pointing out the current five-year survival rate of just 15%.

Remembering Liz’s Legacy

Sarcoma UK, a charity dedicated to fighting rare cancers, paid tribute to Liz, saying her death underscores the critical need for advancements in research and treatment.

“We honour Liz’s memory and her contribution to raising awareness about sarcoma, hoping that her legacy will inspire continued support for research and understanding of this devastating disease,” the charity stated.

Liz’s journey and artistic contributions have left a lasting impact, inspiring many through her talent and determination.