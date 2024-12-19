Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

The situation reportedly escalated on December 11, when Prasad allegedly attacked the actress while she was on her way home from the set. Unable to endure his behavior any longer, the victim filed a police complaint.

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Telugu actor and YouTuber Prasad Behara was arrested in Hyderabad on December 18, following allegations of sexual harassment made by a young actress. The victim accused Prasad of inappropriate behavior, including passing objectionable remarks about her appearance and attempting to touch her without consent.

The actress alleged that Prasad’s misconduct began during the filming of their show Pellivaramandi. After an incident of inappropriate touching, she decided to leave the project. However, Prasad apologized profusely, seemingly in an attempt to resolve the issue.

Despite the earlier incident, the two worked together again on another show titled Mechanic. During this production, Prasad allegedly continued his inappropriate behavior, making explicit comments about her looks and attempting to get physically close.

Alleged Assault on December 11

The situation reportedly escalated on December 11, when Prasad allegedly attacked the actress while she was on her way home from the set. Unable to endure his behavior any longer, the victim filed a police complaint. The name of the actress has been kept under wraps.

Arrest and Judicial Custody

Following the complaint, Prasad Behara was arrested on December 18 and has been placed in judicial custody for 14 days. Neither Prasad’s family nor his team has released an official statement regarding the incident. The producers of Mechanic have also refrained from commenting.

Prasad rose to fame with the film Committee Kurrollu and is set to appear in the upcoming film Bachhala Malli alongside Allari Naresh. Additionally, Prasad is active on YouTube and Instagram, where he shares humorous content with his 355K followers.

The allegations against Prasad have caused significant outrage, with fans and industry insiders awaiting further details and official responses from those involved.

ALSO READ: Who Is Christopher Nolan’s Wife? Award-Winning Director Met Emma Thomas At Same Residence Hall At UCL

Filed under

celebrities Entertainment News Prasad Behara Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Adani Unveils A Bold, Narrative-Driven Approach To Take Forward The “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain” Campaign

Adani Unveils A Bold, Narrative-Driven Approach To Take Forward The “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain” Campaign

‘I Think I Am Too Slow For You’: Jagdeep Dhankar To Jairam Ramesh In The Parliament

‘I Think I Am Too Slow For You’: Jagdeep Dhankar To Jairam Ramesh In The...

Over 100 North Korean Soldiers Killed In Ukraine War, South Korea Reveals

Over 100 North Korean Soldiers Killed In Ukraine War, South Korea Reveals

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes...

Who Is Alexander Paffendorf? California Man Accused Of Plotting Co-Ordinated Attack With Wisconsin School Shooter

Who Is Alexander Paffendorf? California Man Accused Of Plotting Co-Ordinated Attack With Wisconsin School Shooter

Entertainment

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A Different Religion

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Who Is Amia Miley? Porn Star Claims ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Machine Gun Kelly Drank Her Pee In Wild Sex Act Before Dating Megan Fox

Who Is Amia Miley? Porn Star Claims ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Machine Gun Kelly Drank Her Pee

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox