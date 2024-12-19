Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

The situation reportedly escalated on December 11, when Prasad allegedly attacked the actress while she was on her way home from the set. Unable to endure his behavior any longer, the victim filed a police complaint.

Telugu actor and YouTuber Prasad Behara was arrested in Hyderabad on December 18, following allegations of sexual harassment made by a young actress. The victim accused Prasad of inappropriate behavior, including passing objectionable remarks about her appearance and attempting to touch her without consent.

The actress alleged that Prasad’s misconduct began during the filming of their show Pellivaramandi. After an incident of inappropriate touching, she decided to leave the project. However, Prasad apologized profusely, seemingly in an attempt to resolve the issue.

Despite the earlier incident, the two worked together again on another show titled Mechanic. During this production, Prasad allegedly continued his inappropriate behavior, making explicit comments about her looks and attempting to get physically close.

Alleged Assault on December 11

The situation reportedly escalated on December 11, when Prasad allegedly attacked the actress while she was on her way home from the set. Unable to endure his behavior any longer, the victim filed a police complaint. The name of the actress has been kept under wraps.

Arrest and Judicial Custody

Following the complaint, Prasad Behara was arrested on December 18 and has been placed in judicial custody for 14 days. Neither Prasad’s family nor his team has released an official statement regarding the incident. The producers of Mechanic have also refrained from commenting.

Prasad rose to fame with the film Committee Kurrollu and is set to appear in the upcoming film Bachhala Malli alongside Allari Naresh. Additionally, Prasad is active on YouTube and Instagram, where he shares humorous content with his 355K followers.

The allegations against Prasad have caused significant outrage, with fans and industry insiders awaiting further details and official responses from those involved.