Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Aarti Ahlawat, Virender Sehwag’s wife, is a successful businesswoman and mother to two sons. From her inspiring love story to recent rumors of separation, Aarti has balanced personal and professional challenges with resilience and grace.

Aarti Ahlawat, the wife of legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, is more than just a cricketer’s spouse. Her journey from a young girl in Delhi to a successful businesswoman and a key figure in Sehwag’s life reflects determination, resilience, and independence. While their love story has inspired many, recent rumors of separation have put their relationship under the spotlight.

Aarti Ahlawat’s Early Life and Education

Born on December 16, 1980, in New Delhi, Aarti Ahlawat completed her schooling at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. She later pursued a diploma in Computer Science at Maitreyi College, Delhi University, showcasing her focus on academics and professional growth.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit

Aarti has established herself as a businesswoman and is the director of four companies, including Eventura Creations and AVS Healthcare. Her ventures highlight her ability to balance family commitments with a flourishing career.

A Childhood Bond That Grew into Lifelong Love

Aarti and Virender Sehwag’s love story began at a wedding when she was just five, and he was seven. Over the years, their bond strengthened, culminating in marriage in 2004, despite initial resistance from their families due to distant familial ties. The wedding was hosted at the residence of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Balancing Motherhood and Career

The couple has two sons, Aryavir (born in 2007) and Vedant (born in 2010). Aarti has gracefully managed her role as a mother while maintaining her professional pursuits, exemplifying her ability to balance personal and professional responsibilities.

Overcoming Adversity in Business

In 2019, Aarti faced a significant challenge when her business partners allegedly forged her signature to secure a ₹4.5 crore loan. She took legal action, proving her resilience and determination to stand against injustice.

Rumors of Separation After 20 Years of Marriage

Speculations about Aarti and Sehwag’s relationship surfaced after reports claimed they had been living separately for over a year. Social media activity further fueled these rumors, as both unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Aarti made her profile private, increasing public curiosity.

More Than a Cricketer’s Wife

Aarti has carved her identity beyond being the wife of a cricket legend. Her journey as a successful businesswoman, a supportive partner, and a mother reflects her multifaceted personality and unwavering strength.

A Symbol of Strength Amid Challenges

Despite rumors and public speculation, Aarti Ahlawat’s resilience remains a source of inspiration. She continues to navigate her personal and professional challenges with grace and determination, making her a role model for many.

