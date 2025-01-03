Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Since his days on Home Improvement, Bryan’s acting career has slowed significantly. He has appeared in minor TV and film roles, including a part in the 2022 series The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You).

Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan Married To? Home Improvement Actor Arrested For Domestic Violence Again

Zachery Ty Bryan, known for his role as Brad Taylor on the hit sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested on New Year’s Day for second-degree domestic violence. This marks the 43-year-old actor’s third arrest in the past 18 months.

Zachery Ty Bryan’s Arrest Details in South Carolina

Bryan was detained in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, following a physical altercation at a residence. He was initially held in a local holding cell around 8:30 p.m. before being transferred to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center the next day, unable to post his $10,000 bail.

According to WMBF News, his mugshot revealed visible scratches on his face. While he has had a bond hearing, a court date is yet to be scheduled. Representatives for Bryan have not commented on the incident.

Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan Married To?

Bryan married Carly Matros, his high school sweetheart, in 2007. The couple shared a long relationship and had four children together during their marriage. However, their relationship ended in divorce in 2020, shortly after Bryan was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his then-girlfriend.

Following his divorce, Bryan became involved with Johnnie Faye Cartwright. The couple reportedly got engaged in 2021 and later tied the knot. Together, they have twin children, making Bryan a father of six. Despite his efforts to move forward, his legal troubles have continued to overshadow his personal life.

As of now, Zachery Ty Bryan remains married to Johnnie Faye Cartwright. However, his recent arrest for domestic violence on New Year’s Day has brought renewed scrutiny to his personal relationships and behavior.

Bryan’s legal and personal challenges have drawn significant public attention, affecting both his career and family life.

Prior Legal Issues

Bryan’s latest arrest adds to a growing list of legal troubles:

February 2023: Arrested for DUI in California.

October 2023: Arrested for DUI in Oklahoma.

2020: Arrested in Oregon on charges including felony strangulation, assault, coercion, menacing, harassment, and interfering with a report. The case stemmed from an alleged incident involving his then-girlfriend, which Bryan later described as “blown out of proportion” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Since his days on Home Improvement, Bryan's acting career has slowed significantly. He has appeared in minor TV and film roles, including a part in the 2022 series The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You).

Filed under

domestic violence Zachery Ty Bryan

