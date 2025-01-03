Zachery Ty Bryan, known for his role as Brad Taylor on the hit sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested on New Year’s Day for second-degree domestic violence. This marks the 43-year-old actor’s third arrest in the past 18 months.

Zachery Ty Bryan’s Arrest Details in South Carolina

Bryan was detained in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, following a physical altercation at a residence. He was initially held in a local holding cell around 8:30 p.m. before being transferred to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center the next day, unable to post his $10,000 bail.

According to WMBF News, his mugshot revealed visible scratches on his face. While he has had a bond hearing, a court date is yet to be scheduled. Representatives for Bryan have not commented on the incident.