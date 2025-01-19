Saif Ali Khan was attacked during an attempted robbery at his Bandra home early on Thursday. After a confrontation with the assailant, the actor was stabbed six times.

Jackie Shroff became visibly upset while speaking to the media about the recent attack on Saif Ali Khan. As he was discussing the stabbing incident, Shroff was disturbed by noise from the surroundings and raised his voice, clearly expressing his displeasure at being interrupted.

In a viral video, Jackie shared his thoughts on the attack, saying, “This is not a dangerous trend in Bollywood. This incident is unfortunate, but it doesn’t mean there’s an ongoing attack on the industry. It’s truly sad, but I hope Saif is doing well. Everyone should be mindful of their safety, take care of their loved ones, and ensure security, including the watchmen at buildings.”

While addressing the media, Jackie became distracted and lost his temper when reporters repeatedly called his name for attention. He snapped, saying, “I’m talking, stop that,” but quickly regained his composure and continued speaking.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police arrested Mohammed Aliyan, the main suspect in the stabbing, in Thane. Aliyan, who had been working as housekeeping staff at a local bar, had been using the name Vijay Das to avoid capture. The police had formed multiple teams and involved over 100 officials in the operation to track him down.

For context, Saif Ali Khan was attacked during an attempted robbery at his Bandra home early on Thursday. After a confrontation with the assailant, the actor was stabbed six times, including injuries to his neck and shoulder. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where a 2.5-inch piece of the blade was surgically removed from his spine following a five-hour surgery.

