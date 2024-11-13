Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Did Jamie Lee Curtis Deactivate Her X Account?

Curtis’s departure comes not long after former President Donald Trump stated that he had invited Musk to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, focused on reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Why Did Jamie Lee Curtis Deactivate Her X Account?

Jamie Lee Curtis appears to be the latest in a series of high-profile exits from Elon Musk’s platform X. The Freaky Friday and The Bear star announced the move by sharing an image on an alternate social media site that showed her X account as deactivated.

Along with the image, she posted part of the Serenity Prayer, asking for the wisdom to recognize what can and can’t be changed—an implicit reference to her decision to leave the platform.

“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference,” said the Hollywood star.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Curtis’s departure comes not long after former President Donald Trump stated that he had invited Musk to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, focused on reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Curtis isn’t alone in her exit. Earlier, a publication declared that it would stop posting on X, citing concerns over the platform’s role in spreading conspiracy theories and Musk’s influence on political discussions.

The Berlin Film Festival has also announced plans to leave X by the end of 2024, joining a growing list of media entities and public figures distancing themselves from the platform.

MUST READ: Late Timothy West Once Revealed How He Spotted First Sign Of His Wife’s Dementia Battle

Filed under

celebrity news Elon Musk hollywood Jamie Lee Curtis Latest world news Trending news twitter
Advertisement

Also Read

CIA’s Asif Rahman Arrested In Cambodia For Alleged National Security Breach

CIA’s Asif Rahman Arrested In Cambodia For Alleged National Security Breach

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Arrives In Tehran Amid Renewed Tensions Over Iran’s Nuclear Program

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Arrives In Tehran Amid Renewed Tensions Over Iran’s Nuclear Program

Why This Vlogger Says ‘Delhi Is So Dirty, I Love It’—And It’s Going Viral!

Why This Vlogger Says ‘Delhi Is So Dirty, I Love It’—And It’s Going Viral!

Conor McGregor Denies Rape Allegations, Claims Encounter Was Consensual

Conor McGregor Denies Rape Allegations, Claims Encounter Was Consensual

Lava Meets Snow: The Mind-Boggling Truth Behind Iceland’s Latest Viral Footage

Lava Meets Snow: The Mind-Boggling Truth Behind Iceland’s Latest Viral Footage

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Pushpa 2’s First Half Freaking Amazing-Here’s Why!

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Pushpa 2’s First Half Freaking Amazing-Here’s Why!

Will Colin Farrell Return For The Penguin 2? Here’s What We Know

Will Colin Farrell Return For The Penguin 2? Here’s What We Know

Coldplay Concert In Ahmedabad Drives Hotel Room Rates Above Rs 50,000 – Find Out Why

Coldplay Concert In Ahmedabad Drives Hotel Room Rates Above Rs 50,000 – Find Out Why

Late Timothy West Once Revealed How He Spotted First Sign Of His Wife’s Dementia Battle

Late Timothy West Once Revealed How He Spotted First Sign Of His Wife’s Dementia Battle

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox