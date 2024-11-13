Why Did Jamie Lee Curtis Deactivate Her X Account?

Curtis’s departure comes not long after former President Donald Trump stated that he had invited Musk to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, focused on reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Jamie Lee Curtis appears to be the latest in a series of high-profile exits from Elon Musk’s platform X. The Freaky Friday and The Bear star announced the move by sharing an image on an alternate social media site that showed her X account as deactivated.

Along with the image, she posted part of the Serenity Prayer, asking for the wisdom to recognize what can and can’t be changed—an implicit reference to her decision to leave the platform.

“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference,” said the Hollywood star.

Curtis isn’t alone in her exit. Earlier, a publication declared that it would stop posting on X, citing concerns over the platform’s role in spreading conspiracy theories and Musk’s influence on political discussions.

The Berlin Film Festival has also announced plans to leave X by the end of 2024, joining a growing list of media entities and public figures distancing themselves from the platform.