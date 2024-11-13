Late Timothy West Once Revealed How He Spotted First Sign Of His Wife’s Dementia Battle

Married since 1963, the couple raised two sons, actor Samuel West and Joseph West, while Timothy also has a daughter, Juliet West, from a prior marriage.

British actor Timothy West, celebrated for his work on stage, film, and television, has passed away at 90, his family announced on social media. His children—Juliet, Samuel, and Joseph West—shared that he “died peacefully in his sleep” after “a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage.”

Throughout his career, West took on a diverse range of roles, from classic Shakespearean performances to appearances in well-known films like The Day of the Jackal (1973) and Cry Freedom (1987).

British Legend Timothy West Dies At 90

He also made memorable appearances on British television, including a brief role on Coronation Street in 2013, followed by a notable portrayal of Stan Carter on EastEnders beginning in 2014. His later work included appearances in series such as Gentleman Jack and adaptations of works by Roald Dahl and Charles Dickens.

The family statement noted that West was with loved ones in his final days and expressed gratitude to the NHS staff at St George’s Hospital and Avery Wandsworth for their compassionate care. “He leaves his wife, Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly,” the family added.

When Timothy West Spotted First Sign Of Wife’s Dementia Battle

In a recent interview believed to be one of his last, Timothy West shared insights into his wife Prunella Scales’ experience with dementia. Known widely for her role as Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers, Prunella was officially diagnosed in 2014.

However, Timothy recalled noticing early signs of her memory loss years before, around 2001. Describing an early indication of her condition, he said: “I came to see a play that Pru was doing in Greenwich…I went to see it again a bit later on and I thought ‘Pru’s not … it’s strange. She’s not totally with it.'”

Though they sought medical advice early on, a specialist initially dismissed her symptoms as age-related. Reflecting on their journey together since the diagnosis, Timothy commented: “I know that things are going to change a little bit, but it has been a long time and we have managed pretty well really.”

Prunella added, “I have got to know him better and better and better.” She further expressed appreciation for their relationship, saying, “I have been asked to live the rest of my life with somebody I respect very much and agree with a lot of things and argue with about a lot of things quite happily.”

Married since 1963, the couple raised two sons, actor Samuel West and Joseph West, while Timothy also has a daughter, Juliet West, from a prior marriage.