Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and popular actor, visited the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa on Saturday to discuss a recent attack on a mandal parishad development officer.

However, the visit took an unexpected turn when fans interrupted his address with chants of “OG,” the title of his upcoming film.

As news of Pawan Kalyan’s presence at RIMS spread, a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of him. While speaking to the media about the attack, fans began loudly chanting the name of his next movie. Visibly annoyed, Pawan stopped mid-sentence, wagged his finger, and reprimanded them. He said, “What’s wrong with you? Don’t you know when and where to chant slogans? Move aside.”

Producers Urge Fans to Be Considerate

Following the incident, the producers of They Call Him OG issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), urging fans not to disturb the actor-politician during his political activities. They wrote, “Please don’t trouble him like this. There’s still time—let’s celebrate in theatres!”

Their note expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love shown toward the project but emphasized the importance of respecting the context. The statement read, “Pawan Kalyan is working tirelessly for the future of the state as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Shouting OG slogans during his political events is inappropriate and disruptive. Let’s honor his commitment to the state.”

The producers assured fans that the team is working hard to deliver the film and requested patience until its theatrical release in 2025.

Pawan Kalyan’s Upcoming Projects

Before ramping up his campaign for the Andhra Pradesh elections, Pawan Kalyan has several films lined up for completion:

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

They Call Him OG, helmed by Sujeeth.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a Telugu adaptation of the Tamil film Theri, directed by Harish Shankar.

Although Pawan Kalyan has limited time due to his political commitments, he continues to work on pending projects when his schedule allows. Recently, he shot a few scenes for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and the team of OG completed a schedule in Bangkok. Fans eagerly await these films as Pawan balances his dual roles in cinema and politics.

