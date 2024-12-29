Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Pawan Kalyan Got Annoyed At His Loyal Fans Despite Them Cheering For Him Whole-Heartedly? Here’s The Real Reason

The producers assured fans that the team is working hard to deliver the film and requested patience until its theatrical release in 2025.

Why Pawan Kalyan Got Annoyed At His Loyal Fans Despite Them Cheering For Him Whole-Heartedly? Here’s The Real Reason

Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and popular actor, visited the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa on Saturday to discuss a recent attack on a mandal parishad development officer.

However, the visit took an unexpected turn when fans interrupted his address with chants of “OG,” the title of his upcoming film.

As news of Pawan Kalyan’s presence at RIMS spread, a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of him. While speaking to the media about the attack, fans began loudly chanting the name of his next movie. Visibly annoyed, Pawan stopped mid-sentence, wagged his finger, and reprimanded them. He said, “What’s wrong with you? Don’t you know when and where to chant slogans? Move aside.”

Producers Urge Fans to Be Considerate

Following the incident, the producers of They Call Him OG issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), urging fans not to disturb the actor-politician during his political activities. They wrote, “Please don’t trouble him like this. There’s still time—let’s celebrate in theatres!”

Their note expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love shown toward the project but emphasized the importance of respecting the context. The statement read, “Pawan Kalyan is working tirelessly for the future of the state as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Shouting OG slogans during his political events is inappropriate and disruptive. Let’s honor his commitment to the state.”

The producers assured fans that the team is working hard to deliver the film and requested patience until its theatrical release in 2025.

Pawan Kalyan’s Upcoming Projects

Before ramping up his campaign for the Andhra Pradesh elections, Pawan Kalyan has several films lined up for completion:

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

They Call Him OG, helmed by Sujeeth.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a Telugu adaptation of the Tamil film Theri, directed by Harish Shankar.

Although Pawan Kalyan has limited time due to his political commitments, he continues to work on pending projects when his schedule allows. Recently, he shot a few scenes for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and the team of OG completed a schedule in Bangkok. Fans eagerly await these films as Pawan balances his dual roles in cinema and politics.

MUST READ: Tit for Tat? Justin Baldoni’s Explosive Countersuit Against Blake Lively Will Shock Everyone- Here’s What The Actor Claims 

Filed under

latest entertainment news pawan kalyan

Advertisement

Also Read

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

China Debuts World’s Fastest High-Speed Train, The CR450 Prototype

China Debuts World’s Fastest High-Speed Train, The CR450 Prototype

LGBTQ+ Crackdown? Russian Man Arrested Over Running Gay Travel Agency Found Dead In His Cell

LGBTQ+ Crackdown? Russian Man Arrested Over Running Gay Travel Agency Found Dead In His Cell

Who Is Sai Pallavi’s Sister? Actress’ Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister’s Wedding Look Nothing Less Than AI

Who Is Sai Pallavi’s Sister? Actress’ Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister’s Wedding Look Nothing...

Congress MLA Uma Thomas In Critical Condition: Cause Of Fall At Kochi Stadium Revealed

Congress MLA Uma Thomas In Critical Condition: Cause Of Fall At Kochi Stadium Revealed

Entertainment

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

Who Is Sai Pallavi’s Sister? Actress’ Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister’s Wedding Look Nothing Less Than AI

Who Is Sai Pallavi’s Sister? Actress’ Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister’s Wedding Look Nothing

Payal Kapadia’s Award-Winning Film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Announces OTT Release Date

Payal Kapadia’s Award-Winning Film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Announces OTT Release Date

Akshay Kumar Pens Heartfelt Wish For Wife Twinkle Khanna On Her Birthday, Shares Sweet Video

Akshay Kumar Pens Heartfelt Wish For Wife Twinkle Khanna On Her Birthday, Shares Sweet Video

Squid Game’ Season 2 Finale: What’s Next For The Hero In Season 3? Director Reveals Shocking Cliffhanger

Squid Game’ Season 2 Finale: What’s Next For The Hero In Season 3? Director Reveals

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox