“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’

At the We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024 hosted by NewsX, actress Esha Gupta shared her thoughts on success, independence, and the evolving landscape for women in entertainment. Reflecting on her personal and professional journey, Esha spoke candidly about her approach to life and how women today are increasingly becoming independent, empowered to make their own choices.

Esha opened up about her success mantra, saying, “I really wish there was one mantra that we all could follow, then life would be so much easier for all of us.” She emphasized the importance of perseverance, urging others not to give up on their dreams. “If there is a dream, don’t give up on it, and you will get it when you’re supposed to,” she said, stressing that success comes with persistence and determination, rather than instant gratification. Esha admitted she never imagined she would be where she is today and credited her journey to staying motivated even in tough times.

Key takeaways from discussion:

Perseverance is key to achieving success, says Esha Gupta.

Financial independence is essential for women to control their lives.

Egg freezing offers women freedom from societal pressures, says Esha.

Breaking free from traditional roles, women can pursue careers and independence.

OTT platforms have revolutionized content, offering actors more meaningful roles.

Financial independence of women

One of the major points she touched upon was the increasing financial independence of women. According to Esha, financial autonomy is key to ensuring that no one can control a woman’s life. “Women are getting more independent. We want to have our own money so that nobody tomorrow can throw you out of your life. That is my goal, and it should be everyone’s,” she remarked. This independence, she explained, is something she hopes to pass on to future generations, particularly teaching her daughters never to rely on anyone for their livelihood.

Esha also praised technological advancements, particularly egg freezing, which she believes offers women more control over their lives. She shared how the option of egg freezing has given her peace of mind, allowing her to continue her career without societal pressure to adhere to a strict biological timeline. “Even if tomorrow I don’t have any man in my life, I will still have my own child, which I can do,” she noted, underscoring the freedom that modern technology offers women today.

The actress, who started her acting career at 27 after completing her education, shared her thoughts on the dual expectations women face. She acknowledged that women often feel pressure to fulfill traditional roles, such as being homemakers, while also pursuing careers. “You cannot expect a woman to be a homemaker, feed the kids, and work,” she stated, adding that being independent gives women the opportunity to venture outside traditional roles.

Industry reflects societal changes

Esha also discussed how the film industry reflects societal changes. She pointed out that media, like the popular web series Panchayat, portrays what actually happens in rural villages, noting that this shift in storytelling aligns with broader societal changes regarding women’s independence. “The industry is just a reflection of society,” she explained. Esha expressed her gratitude for the evolving roles women are now playing, saying, “I’m glad that women are now getting attention in every role they do.”

When asked about personal fears she wanted to overcome, Esha revealed her fear of bungee jumping, despite having done skydiving nine times and being a deep-sea diver. “The only thing I will never do is bungee jumping. I’m fearful of that,” she said, sharing a light-hearted moment about her adventurous spirit.

Esha further acknowledged the societal shift toward accepting women’s autonomy in decision-making. She celebrated how today’s society allows women to live life on their own terms, stating, “It’s okay for a girl to do whatever she wants. It is not wrong because you are not happy with it, but she is happy.”

Discussing the impact of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms on the entertainment industry, Esha expressed her enthusiasm for the rise of these platforms, both as an actor and a viewer. She explained how OTT has brought diverse content to the forefront and allowed for longer-lasting shows, in contrast to the box-office-driven model. “OTT has made it possible to show stories that are wide and varied,” she remarked, adding that the extended shelf life of content on these platforms provides actors with the opportunity to explore more meaningful roles.

