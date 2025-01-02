Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
53-Year-Old Man From Ghaziabad Gets Swollen Feet, Black Stools And Jaundice But Fails To Understand His Deadly Condition

Regular check-ups, healthy lifestyle choices, and prompt attention to symptoms are key to managing and preventing fatty liver disease.

53-Year-Old Man From Ghaziabad Gets Swollen Feet, Black Stools And Jaundice But Fails To Understand His Deadly Condition

A 53-year-old man from Ghaziabad recently required urgent medical attention after experiencing severe symptoms, including black stools, fluid buildup in his abdomen and lungs, swollen feet, and rapidly worsening jaundice. He was treated where doctors diagnosed him with decompensated chronic liver disease.

This advanced condition, caused by long-term fat accumulation in the liver, had significantly affected his quality of life and daily routine.

According to Dr. Ankur Garg, Head of Department and Senior Consultant for HPB Surgery and Liver Transplantation at the hospital, the patient’s condition developed silently, as fatty liver disease often shows no symptoms in its early stages. By the time symptoms surfaced, the disease had progressed to end-stage liver failure, leaving liver transplantation as the only viable treatment.

The family was understandably distressed, but with guidance and counseling from medical professionals, they prepared for the next steps. The patient’s sister-in-law volunteered to donate a portion of her liver, as she was the only suitable donor. The transplant was a success, allowing the family to return home relieved and grateful.

Dr. Garg emphasized a notable increase in cases of fatty liver over recent decades. Once relatively rare, the condition now accounts for 15–20% of liver transplants, compared to only 4–5% a few decades ago. He attributed this rise to a combination of unhealthy lifestyles and genetic factors, cautioning that fatty liver disease often remains undetected until it reaches a critical stage.

Understanding Fatty Liver

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat accumulates in liver cells. Common causes include obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and excessive alcohol consumption. Symptoms, which may appear only in advanced stages, include abdominal swelling, fatigue, weight loss, nausea, vomiting, and jaundice, as seen in the Ghaziabad patient.

Addressing Fatty Liver Disease: Prevention and Treatment
Dr. Garg outlined two primary approaches to combat fatty liver disease: prevention and treatment.

Preventive Measures:

Limit fat intake.

Incorporate more fiber and protein into your diet.

Avoid crash diets without expert guidance.

Stay physically active and avoid a sedentary lifestyle.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Exercise regularly.

Avoid alcohol.

Monitor and manage diabetes effectively.

Treatment Options:

Medication and Lifestyle Changes: Early-stage fatty liver disease can often be managed through dietary adjustments and prescribed medication.

Liver Transplant: In severe cases, a liver transplant remains one of the most effective treatments. Dr. Garg encouraged patients to trust medical advice and not be swayed by myths surrounding transplants.

Regular check-ups, healthy lifestyle choices, and prompt attention to symptoms are key to managing and preventing fatty liver disease. He urged individuals not to dismiss stomach discomfort or rely on unverified home remedies. In severe cases, timely medical intervention, including liver transplantation, can be life-saving.

By adopting preventive strategies and seeking early medical advice, the growing burden of fatty liver disease can be effectively curbed.

