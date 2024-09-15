Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

German Researchers Find Brain Link to Dyslexia: A New Path to Treatment?

Researchers have identified changes in a specific brain region associated with dyslexia: the visual thalamus.

German Researchers Find Brain Link to Dyslexia: A New Path to Treatment?

Dyslexia, a learning difficulty affecting about 5%-10% of people worldwide, has been a challenge for individuals like Albert Einstein, Ernest Hemingway, and Agatha Christie. Despite its prevalence, the exact causes of dyslexia have remained elusive. However, recent research from Dresden, Germany, offers new insights into this condition.

Researchers have identified changes in a specific brain region associated with dyslexia: the visual thalamus. This part of the brain is crucial for connecting visual information from the eyes to the cerebral cortex, which handles reasoning, memory, and language.

The visual thalamus processes visual data through two distinct parts: one that primarily handles color and another that recognizes movement and rapid changes. The latter, which is particularly tiny—about the size of a peppercorn—has shown significant changes in individuals with dyslexia.

Utilizing a special MRI system at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences in Leipzig, researchers have examined the visual thalamus in unprecedented detail. Their study, published in the journal Brain, revealed that people with dyslexia exhibit altered function and structure in the movement-sensitive part of the visual thalamus, especially in males.

This breakthrough offers a deeper understanding of the brain mechanisms underlying dyslexia. “This research opens up new avenues for exploring treatments,” said Katharina von Kriegstein, a study author and chair of Cognitive and Clinical Neuroscience at TU Dresden.

Christa Müller-Axt, a research associate involved in the study, highlighted the potential for non-invasive neurostimulation techniques as future treatments. “By targeting and modulating the activity of these brain structures, we may alleviate some dyslexia symptoms,” she explained.

Though promising, Müller-Axt cautioned that developing effective and sustainable treatments will take time. The discovery of this new target in the brain provides hope for future therapeutic strategies that could significantly improve the lives of those affected by dyslexia.

 

Read: Foreigners Allegedly Involved In Plot To Kill Maduro

Filed under

Brain mechanisms of dyslexia Dyslexia brain research Dyslexia new treatments German dyslexia study Visual thalamus dyslexia

Also Read

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana...

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox