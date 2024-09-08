India Reports Suspected Mpox Case, Patient’s Condition Stable

India follows the World Health Organization's declaration of Mpox outbreaks in 12 African countries as a global emergency three weeks ago.

India has reported a suspected Mpox (monkeypox) case involving a young man who recently returned from a country with active Mpox transmission. According to the Union Health Ministry, the patient is in stable condition and has been isolated at a designated hospital.

Samples from the patient have been collected and are undergoing testing to confirm the presence of Mpox. The health ministry stated that the case is being managed according to established protocols, with ongoing contact tracing to identify potential sources and assess the situation within the country.

The government has assured the public that the situation is under control and consistent with prior risk assessments by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). “There is no cause for undue concern,” the ministry emphasized, noting that India is well-prepared to handle isolated travel-related cases with robust measures in place.

This suspected case in India follows the World Health Organization’s declaration of Mpox outbreaks in 12 African countries as a global emergency three weeks ago.

In response, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the WHO have launched a six-month response plan with a budget of approximately $600 million, focusing on surveillance, laboratory testing, and community engagement. On Thursday, Congo received 100,000 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine from the European Union’s health emergency agency, HERA. While this is a crucial step in protecting health workers and vulnerable populations, it represents a fraction of the 3 million doses needed to end the outbreak in Congo.

The vaccine rollout will initially target adults in close contact with infected individuals and sex workers. The European Medicines Agency is also reviewing data for potential vaccination of children aged 12 to 17, with a decision expected by the end of the month.