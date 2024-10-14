India’s Cancer Crisis: Alarming Rise In Mouth And Breast Cancers

India is grappling with a growing cancer crisis, particularly evident in the alarming rates of mouth cancers. A recent study by the ICMR-National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research highlights this troubling trend, noting that lip and mouth cancers are the most frequently diagnosed cancers among men, while breast cancer tops the list for women.

Comparative Study Highlights BRICS Cancer Trends

Published in the ECancer journal, the study provides a comprehensive overview of cancer cases, deaths, and their impact on quality of life across the BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It emphasizes the significance of understanding cancer’s toll on these countries.

The research reveals that Russia reports the highest new cancer cases for both genders, with prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers being the most common among men. Conversely, in India, lip and mouth cancers dominate the statistics for men, while breast cancer prevails among women across most BRICS nations, except in China, where lung cancer is more prevalent.

Disparities in Cancer Mortality Rates

South Africa stands out with the highest cancer mortality rates for both men and women. While Russia leads in cancer deaths among men, South Africa is the frontrunner for women. Notably, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths across the BRICS nations, except in India, where breast cancer accounts for the majority of fatalities. The overall impact of cancer, particularly in terms of years of life lost, is largely driven by lung-related cancers in other BRICS countries.

Projected Increases in Cancer Incidence

Looking ahead, the study forecasts a significant rise in new cancer cases and related deaths in both South Africa and India. Researchers caution that, despite anticipated economic growth and established cancer control strategies, there is an urgent need to examine the underlying risk factors and health systems that influence cancer incidence and outcomes.

Economic Impact of Cancer in BRICS

A related study in Cancer Epidemiology reveals that the BRICS nations contribute to 42% of global cancer-related deaths. Among these, China faces the highest productivity losses, estimated at $28 billion, while South Africa experiences the steepest cost per cancer death, at $101,000.

The authors of the study warn of a sharp increase in cancer cases and fatalities in India and South Africa between 2022 and 2045. They project a 12.8% rise in cancer incidence in India by 2025 compared to 2020, attributing this surge to increased life expectancy trends observed across all BRICS countries from 2000 to 2022.

In conclusion, addressing the rising cancer rates, particularly in India, requires urgent action and comprehensive health strategies to combat this escalating public health crisis.

