U4RAD Technology Wins Innovative Health Solutions Award

In a prestigious gala event organised by IHW Global Health Leaders event in Dubai on 21st September 2024, U4RAD technology PVT ltd won the award for “Innovative Health Solutions”.

In a prestigious gala event organised by IHW Global Health Leaders event in Dubai on 21st September 2024, U4RAD technology PVT ltd won the award for “Innovative Health Solutions”.

The glittering stylish trophy was presented to Partha Dey, CEO & Founder, U4RAD by Shri Dr Harsh Vardhan, Former Minister for State Earth Sciences, GoI. The event was attended by industry leaders, policy makers and stalwarts from the healthcare industry in the sub-continent.

The Covid pandemic in 2020 got the founders Partha Dey, Dr Vivek Sahi, Aradhana Datt along with like minded healthcare professionals to create a start-up platform that serves as a “hyper-local quality diagnostic services” available at the doorstep, with smart digital accurate reporting easily available on phone via Whatsapp.

Hence came into being the Xrai Digital Diagnostics services with portable handheld Xray, ECG, PFT (pulmonary function test) in the comfort of patients home, saving hours. Xrai Digital Diagnostics is a subsidiary of U4RAD Technologies Pvt Ltd, based out of Gurugram.

Initially the idea was intriguing to create a Zomato equivalent platform for non-pathology diagnostics, but healthcare is a different ball game altogether. Lots went into strategy, lookout for talent with specialized skills, precision, and safety protocols (equipment with AERB certification).

Accepting the challenge the team put together their healthcare and IT experience and brought Qualified Radiologists, Cardiologists and Pulmonologists, IT technicians, trained radiographers and marketing came under one entity to make this possible.

Most areas of NCR are covered on e-scooter with portable equipment and technician at the point-of-care. The company conscious of their carbon footprint and provides paperless/filmless images and report with a patented service format – “One minute image with One hour reporting”.

With a presence in 8 cities of India, Xrai Digital Diagnostic caters to mostly all states with its highly portable diagnostic digital equipment and services. Corporates like TCS, Samsung, IREDA, RSPL, Google, Maruti get their employees tested at their place of work with minimal disruption to their day and routine.

Govts of Gujarat, Labour Dept and Meghalaya, TB Division under the TB Mukt Bharat initiative have engaged their digital diagnostic services to cater to the last mile patient in rural areas. The technicians brave the weather and terrain to do extensive testing in far flung hilly areas and the tribal segments.

Xrai Digital Diagnostics has won several awards in the “Best Home Diagnostics” category in the last two years. X-ray technology has been pivotal in modern healthcare, but its utility is expanding far beyond hospital walls and clinical settings. Non-pathology home diagnosis using X-rays is an emerging trend that holds the potential to revolutionize how diagnostic care is delivered.

With the rise of tele-radiology, digital reporting, and advancements in portable imaging devices, patients are now accessing X-ray services from the comfort of their homes. This shift could bring significant changes in healthcare delivery, leading to what some refer to as “market disruption” — a disruption of traditional healthcare service models.

Non-pathology home diagnosis refers to the use of diagnostic tools like X-rays in a non-clinical, home setting, often to monitor conditions or provide preventive care rather than diagnose acute illnesses. This concept is gaining traction due to technological advancements and growing patient demands.

While the parent company URAD Technologies is a behind-the-scenes technology platform organisation with radiology reporting solutions for hospitals – large, PPP modals, multi-locational, linking them together, seamless speedy TAT, telereporting.

Must Read: Potential Cure for Liver Fibrosis Uncovered