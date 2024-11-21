Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson At Risk After Thousands Claim Cancer Due To Its Talcum Powder

Thousands of women in the UK are preparing to challenge one of the largest pharmaceutical companies globally, alleging that the use of talcum powder caused their ovarian cancer.

Johnson & Johnson At Risk After Thousands Claim Cancer Due To Its Talcum Powder

Thousands of women in the UK are preparing to challenge one of the largest pharmaceutical companies globally, alleging that the use of talcum powder caused their ovarian cancer. Approximately 2,000 individuals, including cancer patients, survivors, and their families, are expected to join a class action lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson.

The US-based pharmaceutical and cosmetics giant, is facing legal action in the UK for the first time regarding claims that its talcum powder contained asbestos, allegedly leading to cancer diagnoses in women. The lawsuits, initiated by approximately 2,000 claimants represented by KP Law, echo similar cases the company has faced in North America.

The claimants, primarily women, allege that J&J’s talcum powder products exposed them to asbestos, resulting in life-altering and terminal cancers. KP Law noted that some of the affected individuals have already succumbed to their illnesses.

In response, Erik Haas, J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation, stated that the company takes product safety “incredibly seriously” and emphasized that its internal tests and independent studies have shown no evidence of asbestos contamination in its talc products. He further claimed that scientific research does not support a link between talc use and ovarian cancer or mesothelioma.

The legal proceedings could advance by year-end if J&J fails to adequately respond to a formal letter sent on behalf of the claimants. KP Law has also alleged that J&J knew of the potential dangers of asbestos in its talc products as far back as the 1970s but continued to sell them in the UK until 2022 without warning consumers.

J&J has shifted liability for talc-related claims outside the US and Canada to Kenvue, a former division of the company that was spun off in 2023. Kenvue has yet to comment on the matter.

This lawsuit highlights ongoing concerns about talcum powder safety and raises questions about corporate accountability in addressing long-term health risks.

Filed under

Cancer Cases In India Cancer Due To Its Talcum Powder Johnson & Johnson
Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy Sector Under Attack?

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy...

Is Your Sugar Craving Inherited? Study Links Genetics To Your Sweet Tooth

Is Your Sugar Craving Inherited? Study Links Genetics To Your Sweet Tooth

Unbelievable! Mini Rebel Robot Kidnaps 12 Giant Robots In China | WATCH

Unbelievable! Mini Rebel Robot Kidnaps 12 Giant Robots In China | WATCH

Entertainment

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right to Express Her Personal Views’

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox