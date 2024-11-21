Johnson & Johnson At Risk After Thousands Claim Cancer Due To Its Talcum Powder

Thousands of women in the UK are preparing to challenge one of the largest pharmaceutical companies globally, alleging that the use of talcum powder caused their ovarian cancer.

Thousands of women in the UK are preparing to challenge one of the largest pharmaceutical companies globally, alleging that the use of talcum powder caused their ovarian cancer. Approximately 2,000 individuals, including cancer patients, survivors, and their families, are expected to join a class action lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson.

The US-based pharmaceutical and cosmetics giant, is facing legal action in the UK for the first time regarding claims that its talcum powder contained asbestos, allegedly leading to cancer diagnoses in women. The lawsuits, initiated by approximately 2,000 claimants represented by KP Law, echo similar cases the company has faced in North America.

The claimants, primarily women, allege that J&J’s talcum powder products exposed them to asbestos, resulting in life-altering and terminal cancers. KP Law noted that some of the affected individuals have already succumbed to their illnesses.

In response, Erik Haas, J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation, stated that the company takes product safety “incredibly seriously” and emphasized that its internal tests and independent studies have shown no evidence of asbestos contamination in its talc products. He further claimed that scientific research does not support a link between talc use and ovarian cancer or mesothelioma.

The legal proceedings could advance by year-end if J&J fails to adequately respond to a formal letter sent on behalf of the claimants. KP Law has also alleged that J&J knew of the potential dangers of asbestos in its talc products as far back as the 1970s but continued to sell them in the UK until 2022 without warning consumers.

J&J has shifted liability for talc-related claims outside the US and Canada to Kenvue, a former division of the company that was spun off in 2023. Kenvue has yet to comment on the matter.

This lawsuit highlights ongoing concerns about talcum powder safety and raises questions about corporate accountability in addressing long-term health risks.