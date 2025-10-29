Leading Doctors in India Transforming Back Pain Treatment with Modern Techniques

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Back pain is quite common, isn’t it? According to a survey in India, around 1 or more members in every household might surely be dealing with it. Instead of being confined to any specific age group, it can affect people of all ages.

Although many treatment options are available that claim to heal back pain but as a great saying goes, “All that glitters is not gold,” and henceforth, one cannot consider all these treatment measures to be effective for treating back pain. Here is the list of the Top 5 Doctors in India for Back Pain Treatment, known for their expert care, patient satisfaction, and proven results.

1. Dr Mukesh Sharda

Consulting Dr Mukesh Sharda can be the best option available for all those patients who are seeking non-surgical and natural solutions for back pain. Her vast healing experience and contribution towards healing mankind have made her one of the reputed doctors for back pain in India.

With over 15 years of experience, she has successfully treated thousands of patients who were dealing with chronic back pain, slipped disc, ankylosing spondylitis, lumbar spondylosis, sciatica, and other spine-related conditions.

For consultations, patients can visit her clinic, Dr Sharda Ayurveda, whose branches are available in several prominent cities of Punjab and Rajasthan or else, or they may consult with the doctor via a call.

For appointment bookings, Contact: 98760-35500

Website: https://drshardaayurveda.com/

2. Dr H.S. Chhabra

Dr H.S. Chhabra is one of the most reputable and renowned spine surgeons in India. When it comes to any spinal cord injury and complex spine surgeries, he is widely known for his exceptional work. With the help of combining advanced surgical methods with rehabilitation programs, he always tries his level best to help patients recover fully.

Patients who are dealing with years of back pain or are even thinking of undergoing surgery should surely consult a doctor, especially if they are located in New Delhi.

Contact no: 011-42-888-888

Website: https://www.actionhospital.in/

3. Dr Arvind Kulkarni

The head of the spine surgery – Mumbai Spine Scoliosis and Disc Replacement Centre -Dr. Arvind Kulkarni is a recognised spine specialist in India. Emphasising minimally invasive spine surgery, the doctor always tries to ensure a permanent recovery for the patients, whatever they are dealing with any disc problems, spinal deformities, or chronic back pain.

Patients who had consulted the doctor had admitted that the doctor not only treats the disease, but also encourages the patients, not to lose hope, which significantly contributes to their healing journeys.

Contact no: 022 – 62597788

Website: https://www.breachcandyhospital.org/

4. Dr S. Karunakaran

Known for his expertise in treating degenerative spinal conditions, spine fractures, spine-related disorders, or deformities, Dr S. Karunakaran is one of the finest doctors to consult for healing chronic back pain.

For more than 25+ years, he has been helping mankind by working tirelessly in the field of back and spine care in South India. To consult with the doctor, the patient may visit the hospital Gleneagles Global located in Chennai or else, or they can choose an online appointment facility.

Contact no: +91 44 4524 2407

Website: https://mgmhealthcare.in/

5. Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan

Last but not least, Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan, the senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals, is also widely famous for his exceptional spine treatments and patient-centric care.

Starting from common back concerns requiring normal medication to serious spinal disorders demanding surgeries, he is a specialised professional who can help all patients.

Contact no: +91 44 4524 2407

Website: https://www.apollohospitals.com

Disclaimer: The article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before taking any step.